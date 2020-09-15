How to secure your company’s internet

The convenience of Wi-Fi in a company setting cannot be overemphasized. Communication is easier via emails and video conferencing. The biggest threat to small and medium-sized companies is the resources as well as the necessary skills to secure their networks from cyber threats.

Unsecured systems in companies are a huge threat since an unsecured network leaves your company vulnerable to hacking attacks. Increasingly, hackers are targeting small businesses because they are easy prey.

How to Secure your Company Network

To secure your company against cybercriminals, you can take some of the following measures.

Improve your Network Firewall

One of the simplest ways to protect your company system from hackers is to step up your network’s firewall. Most routers use NAT (Network Address Translation to protect your data system, but you can implement firewalls on a larger scale.

You can use DMZ (demilitarized zones) to keep data safe as they decrease the restrictions on your server and monitor the serverless, as compared to a typical internal network. You need to ensure your firewall contains packet filler technology, which enables it to deny access to any data packets that are unrelated to the destination address.

Beef up Your Malware Protection

Most of the available malware scanning tools rely on your computers’ processing abilities. Your company can centralize its management to beef up its malware protection. Anti-malware software has several benefits like:

It double-checks links before you click them

It analyzes files before you open them

This means your company is secured against different cyber-threats.

Install VPN

Install VPN on company devices to prevent hackers from intercepting your company communication, and to provide a safe tunnel between your devices and the internet. A Virtual Private Network is excellent for encrypting your company data and uses the AES256 encryption standard, which is used by banks and the U.S government to protect information.

A VPN also hides your physical location and your IP address, preventing anyone from discovering your actual location. Most VPN services have a kill switch, an in-built feature that automatically disconnects a device from the network when a secure connection is lost, protecting you from data leaks.

Update your Firmware

Your company network may become vulnerable to cyber-attacks because of using old and outdated routers. Firmware updates happen at least once a year, and most small companies take it for granted and ignore the updates. Ensure you update the router firmware once every year to fix any bugs.

Use Strong Passwords

The password rule never grows old. Every company should implement a strong password rule for all employees for every device used to access the company network. Hackers have very sophisticated ways of cracking passwords, so you have to stay a step ahead. The general rule of thumb is to keep the password simple enough to remember, yet impossible for anyone to guess.

Advise employees not to use obvious passwords such as pet names or birthdays. The password should be alphanumerical, containing both upper and lower case letters, numbers as well as special symbols.

Beef Up your Physical Security

You need to make sure that access to your company servers is restricted to a few people who should use a passcode system. This ensures you know who to hold accountable in case anything goes wrong. Turn off the network plugs if you will be working out of the office.

Change the Original Router Login Details

Most hacks occur when you neglect to cover the elementary details. One of the first precautions should be setting a strong router password and keep changing it as often as possible. Most routers have a default username and passwords, and hackers can easily trace the default usernames and passwords for different routers online. Share the password with a few employees on a need to know basis, and keep changing it, especially when an employee leaves employment.

Shut down DHCP

DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocols) determine your company IP address and keeps your internet connection on. Tightening your company network security can be done by:

Reduce how many IP addresses can be assigned by the DHCP

Shut down the DHCP

If you decide to deactivate the DHCP, set up your company IP address.

Conclusion

Company cyber-security should be taken with the seriousness it deserves. If your company is hacked and company data leaks, you could easily find yourself facing lawsuits from clients for breach of confidentiality, and loss of reputation. A company’s reputation is everything, and to avoid all this trouble, take these measures and protect your company data and reputation.

