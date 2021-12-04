How to see what Twitter Lists you’re on

Twitter Lists is a handy timeline customization tool that allows you to create or follow a curated group of users. With this handy feature, you can easily select the List you want to view and see Tweets only from that collection of accounts.

If you don’t want to spend time creating your own Lists, plenty of pre-made options exist for you to follow, offering choices for almost every occasion. You may even be a part of some of those collections.

If you want to see which Lists you currently occupy, Twitter makes it easy. You may even be surprised at what you find. Let’s run through the steps to check which Twitter Lists you’re on using your browser or mobile app.

Check what Twitter Lists you’re on using a web browser

You can see what Twitter Lists you’re on in the web app using these simple steps:

Navigate to Twitter.com Click the More options (…) button if Lists doesn’t appear in the main menu Select Lists Click the More options (…) button at the top of the screen and choose Lists you’re on

Any Lists you’re a part of will appear here. Most users won’t see anything noteworthy, as you’ll need to have caught someone’s attention to end up on a List.

However, checking every now and then can’t hurt, especially when getting grouped in with the wrong crowd isn’t ideal.

Check what Twitter Lists you’re on using the app

If you use the Twitter app on a mobile device, you can see which Lists you’re on using these steps:

Launch the Twitter app Tap your Profile picture and choose Lists from the menu Tap the More options (…) icon and choose Lists you’re on

Generally, there won’t be much to see here. Then again, you may discover more than you expected.

You may be on a Twitter List and not know it

Creating and following Twitter Lists is a good way to curate content into easily accessible collections.

However, someone may have collected your account without you noticing, and taking the time to check what Lists you’re on can help identify any potential problems.

