How to sell 8-figures per month with an online business: Derek James’ story

Online businesses are the dream of many young people today. Traditional businesses are losing strength, and with all the technology we have at our fingertips, it is becoming less frequent to go to a store to buy. Everything is being handled by mobile, making our lives easier. That’s why people like Derek James have been so successful with online sales.

Derek always had an idea, and that was to own his own business; what he didn’t know was that online trading was going to be his big bet. It all started with his first success, which led him to work with great brands that were very successful on Amazon. This was his first approach to the world of online sales. When he saw the potential that exists on the net, he did not hesitate to create his own brands to market them, not only on Amazon but on other key platforms such as Walmart, Google, Shopify, and Instagram.

In them, he promotes his products, being one of the most recognized brands, EnerPlex. With this company, he generates more than $12 million in sales per month. James’ use of his skills in the business is what has brought him great success.

In addition, his entrepreneurial vision has allowed him to enter the service market successfully. He detected an opportunity when he saw that companies were stagnating due to lack of personnel since they were dedicated to doing prop work, and this delayed them. This is how VA Relief was born, a company devoted to assigning high-level virtual assistants to existing online businesses. Without a doubt, he is an extremely successful entrepreneur.

The Road To Success

Taking a business from zero to $15 million a month is not easy. It has been years that Derek has invested in achieving his goals. If you view his Instagram you would see nice material things like a Ferrari for example, but Derek drives home the fact that he is a 10-year overnight success. It all started with trial and error, looking for the right product that would have a significant impact. In that search, he had six lessons, which were six failures. From that, he learned a lot, and they were the engine to climb in the business.

Success in any industry is based on learning from mistakes, and that’s how James has achieved his. Once he was able to find the right product, which he did thanks to better market research, analyzing the competition, an amazing business partner, an amazing team of employees, and very importantly, knowing his target audience. Doing all this and perfecting it along the way is vital to the growth of the business.

Another factor that helped a lot in Derek’s success was social networks. Creating a personal brand on Instagram with over 100k followers and counting helped in expanding his business. When he understood that his audience was consuming directly from networks, he began to refine his strategies and direct them to this world. Emphasizing connecting with his audience, not merely offering a product, but making them part of it.

These things must always be put into practice; in any business, it is fundamental to know the market and our customers or potential customers. This is the way to generate loyalty and create new markets, which is precisely what Derek would achieve with the creation of its community in social networks.

Develop A Business Vision

When you succeed in an industry like e-commerce, you can likely expand your horizons by exploring other markets. This is because online selling is very much linked to the world of technology, and you can find excellent investment options.

To do that, you must have or develop your business vision, that nose that tells you where the new niche you want to explore is. For example, today, Derek has the company Mayfair Global Ventures Corporation. With this company, Derek and his partners are dedicated to investing in companies in the technology field.

His most recent venture is in a platform called Gamelancer, where players can be self-employed and can earn money by contract for hire. They recently led an $800k seed round into the company and it has enormous potential.

With Derek James’ story, it is clear that it is not necessary to start a business with a lot of money, nor is it essential to be perfect, just work and be disciplined. Oh, and be very consistent, it has taken Derek himself four years to grow from zero to $15 million in monthly sales.

