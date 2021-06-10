How to sell your products well on social media

The pandemic has greatly affected how business is conducted. Like in the buy-and-sell market where people are now increasingly using social media platforms to do their business. With millions of users spending at least six hours on the virtual marketplace, it is now feasible to engage in selling your personal stuff and other pre-loved possessions. This is an opportunity to sell your personal belongings to make money. Here are some tips you might want to consider should you wish to augment your income or want to enter the buy-and-sell business on social media.

Describe your product effectively

People are very conscious of the brand or name of a product, and rightly so as this is one way of knowing the quality and right pricing of the product. When you describe your items, be sure to make them simple and direct to the point. Make a clear description and be truthful to avoid any complaints or returns.

Answer frequently asked questions (FAQs) based on your items and answer them truthfully

Make an effort to list down all possible questions that your target buyer wants to know about the product you are selling. Then write down the answers in an informative manner on the product description. Include all the features, details, and benefits of the item. Try to persuade your target consumers that the product is the perfect thing they are looking for.

Avoid writing “pm me for more details” or “available upon request”. Many consumers don’t like to waste their time messaging for more information. They might lose interest if they are unable to get the information they are looking for immediately and decide to move on to other sellers. Furthermore, this just makes you look lazy and disinterested.

Good presentation is the key

In online selling, the consumer is unable to judge personally the quality of a product. Convince your consumers that it is the right item they are looking for by taking good-quality photos at all angles so that they are able to see the entirety of what they are buying. Learn how to be a good photographer. There are many tutorials on this on YouTube. Learn also from other sellers how they present their products. There is no need to buy an expensive camera. All you need is a smartphone to do the job. Just practice until you get the hang of it.

Set a reasonable price

Go over the market first and see how others are pricing their goods before you decide yours. You can set your price as low as you can afford to if you want to have a quick sale. This will benefit you in the long run as you can get as many views and inquiries on your product listing within the first few hours or days. Since Facebook Marketplace automatically updates its list based on the most recent posts then your post will not be stuck and overtaken by new ones.

Try using the 50-30-10 rule when you price personal stuff for resale. Items that are near-to-new should be sold for 50 percent of their retail price. Items that are slightly used can be priced at 25 to 30 percent of retail and well-worn items at 10 percent of retail. Also, you can give as freebies well-worn items if they bought other items from you. Just make your prices reasonable and enticing to buyers.

Reply fast and early

Respond to all inquiries as quickly as you can. This will give you a greater chance of convincing your customer to buy. Remember, every minute you fail to answer their inquiries, your potential customer will move on to other sellers and possibly close a deal with them. Your fast reply shows your enthusiasm to serve your customers and satisfy their needs.

These tips were tried and tested and will surely help you succeed in your online selling business.

