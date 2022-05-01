How to set up 2FA on Twitter

The internet is a dangerous place and your privacy is almost constantly at risk. So it’s a good idea to use any security features available to your advantage to protect yourself. Today, we’re going to look at how to set up two-factor authentication (2FA) on Twitter.

Social media platforms, like Twitter, have become a prime target for bad actors. You can find out a lot about a person by looking at their Twitter profile, and you can find even more if you hack into their account.

To save yourself from potential hacks, it can be a good idea to set up two-factor authentication whenever possible. Thankfully, that’s something that you can do on Twitter. And we’re going to show you how.

What is two-factor authentication and how does it work?

Image: 1Password

Two-factor authentication is essentially an extra level of security on top of your password that is required for you to log in to a platform. In addition to entering your password, you will have to complete another step before you’re allowed to log in.

Technically, that second step could entail just about anything. It could be a security question, a smartphone app, or even a physical USB with a recycling number sequence inside.

When it comes to Twitter, you have three different options for two-factor authentication. The first and most simple is via text message. You can share your phone number with the platform and you’ll get texted a code every time you attempt to log in. You’ll have to enter that code and your password to get into your account.

The second method involves using an authenticator app. Twitter supports several authentication apps that can be used including Google Authenticator, Authy, Duo Mobile, and 1Password. Using this method, the authenticator app will generate a random code for you to enter when you are logging in.

And the final method is a little more complex and rare. It involves a physical security key that connects via USB to a computer or via Bluetooth to your mobile device. You will have to have this physical key present every time you log in from a different device.

How to set up 2FA on Twitter on a computer

Now that we’ve seen the different two-factor authentication methods, let’s look at how to set it up. First, we’ll take a look at the options on Twitter on a computer. Head to Twitter.com and log in to get started.

Click More at the bottom of the left tab

Image: KnowTechie

Select Settings and Privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Select the Security and account access tab then click Security in the right column

Image: KnowTechie

Click the Two-factor authentication button

Image: KnowTechie

Select the Two-factor authentication method you want to enable and follow on-screen instructions

Image: KnowTechie

And once you follow the on-screen instructions, you will be good to go. If this is your first time on this page, Twitter may ask you to verify your email address before you can proceed. If that’s the case, it will automatically send you an email with a link to verify before you continue.

After that, setting up two-factor authentication is pretty straightforward. If you choose the Text message option, you’ll just be asked to enter and verify your phone number.

The Authentication app method will give you a QR code that you can scan using your authentication app of choice. You will then get a random number generated on the authenticator app that you enter back on Twitter to verify and you’re good to go.

And if you use the Security key method, you’ll be prompted to sync up your physical security key with your computer. I was able to use my Android phone as a physical security key using this method, so that could be an appealing option for you.

How to set up 2FA on Twitter for Android

Though it’s probably a bit easier to set up two-factor authentication on your computer, it’s also possible to do it with a mobile device.

First, we’ll take a look at how to set up two-factor authentication on Twitter for Android. Again, start by opening the Twitter app and logging into your account.

Tap your profile picture in the top left

Image: KnowTechie

Select Settings and privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Security and account access

Image: KnowTechie

Select Security

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the Two-factor authentication button

Image: KnowTechie

Toggle which authentication option you want and follow on-screen instructions

Image: KnowTechie

As you can see from the screenshots above, you have the same options for authentication on mobile as you do on PC. But the menus might look a little different.

One difference involves the use of an authentication app. You will still get a QR code to scan using the authentication app, but that might be hard to do if you’re using the device that has the authentication app installed.

Another difference involves the Authentication app option. As long as you have a compatible authentication app installed, it should automatically sync the two apps and give you a confirmation code to enter. Just enter that code back on Twitter, and you’ll be good to go.

How to set it up on Twitter for iOS

And finally, we’ll look at how to set up two-factor authentication on Twitter for iOS. The steps are similar to the Android process, though the menus may look a little different. Again, start by opening the Twitter app and logging into your profile.

Tap your profile picture in the top left

Image: KnowTechie

Select Settings and privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Security and account access

Image: KnowTechie

Select Security

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the Two-factor authentication button

Image: KnowTechie

Choose the authentication option you want and follow on-screen instructions

Image: KnowTechie

And that’s how you set up two-factor authentication on your iPhone. Similar to the Android version, using the Security key option will open the mobile Twitter website in a browser. It should automatically sync up with any Authentication apps if you choose that method.

Set up two-factor authentication on Twitter and save yourself some potential headaches

Do yourself a favor and go ahead and set up two-factor authentication for your Twitter account. It can save you from potential hacks and account compromises that would have been avoidable otherwise.

Whether you use Twitter primarily on your mobile device or on a computer, setting up two-factor authentication is a relatively straightforward process. And you can even select the best option for you so that two-factor authentication doesn’t become an inconvenience.

This extra level of security offers protection from hackers while giving you additional peace of mind that your account is safe. Without access to your two-factor authentication method, unauthorized users won’t be able to log into your Twitter account.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: