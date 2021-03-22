How to set up a home office space for your online tech business

The tech industry is defined by innovation and there are many online tech businesses poised for extreme growth in the coming years. Recent years have seen an upsurge of online tech businesses as they have a high earning potential, don’t require too much overhead, can be started small and grown over time, and as long as you possess a degree of technical knowledge, you can successfully run it from home. Working from home has become the new normal for many of us.

However, to be able to work productively from home, one still requires home office space that can be dedicated to the running of your business. Depending on the nature of your business you may be required to get specialized equipment, but there are a few basic things that are needed for setting up a home office to make it a functional, practical, yet aesthetically inspiring space. Here are a few basic needs and solutions that make for a great home office.

1. Selecting the right space

Depending on the amount of space you have to spare, you can set up a whole office room, or just a nook. When you’re operating out of a small apartment or if your space is limited, you can opt for a creative repurposing, for instance if you remove the hanger poles and install power outlets, a closet can be converted into a workspace. Even a small working desk in a niche in your dining room could serve the purpose. You could also repurpose an old garden shed or garage. Additionally, if you anticipate spending more time in your home office, try designing a space that is aesthetically pleasing, so you can stay in it for longer periods of time.

2. Planning for your needs

Your office space should be equipped in a way that makes it possible for you to work efficiently in a comfortable manner. Planning for what you might need helps you make the right choice and allows you to keep your project within your budget. Will you need to have a telephone installed or will you be relying on cell phones? You should also consider making choices about temperature control like air conditioning or space heaters. If you are placing a desk near a window, you will need to think of a solution to control the light like blinds or curtains. If you don’t have windows then you should plan what sort of light solutions you will need, for instance 4ft linkable LED shop lights are great for lighting up a garage or attic space while lamps or spotlights may be better suited for other spaces.

3. Getting the right desk and office chair

It’s not an office without a desk. A good writing surface is essential to any office space. A desk is the most significant piece of furniture you’ll have will be your desk or work surface. A suitable desk should be spacious and be the ideal height for you to be comfortable while you work. You will also need a comfortable chair that can provide you with proper back and arm support. You should ensure your laptop or keyboard is placed at a height that makes it comfortable to use. Consider doing some research about ergonomic office furniture so you select a desk and chair that combines comfort and efficiency so you can enjoy your home office to the max.

4. Lighting up the space

Appropriate lighting is extremely important for a home office. The right lighting will lessen eye strain, so you must have proper lighting over the essential working spaces, like the reading area, computer, and behind your chair, placed in a manner that they don’t cast a reflection on your screen. Reducing eye strain will allow you to work for extended periods of time. Lepro LED light bulbs are a great fit for home offices and other lighting designs.

5. Minimizing the clutter

While it can be very tempting to have everything you need at arm’s length, less can be more when it comes to a home office. Clutter can not only be distracting, it can also reduce efficiency. You should sort through your stuff and cut the clutter. If you keep your routine, and workspace well organized, you will be able to manage with limited supplies.

6. Adding aesthetic touches

To make the space more visually appealing, adding some personal touches and decor can make the space look more engaging and welcoming. Choose a colour scheme and add décor elements to express your personal and professional style. Your office space can be a haven if it feels and looks comfortable and nice. Think of stylized storage solutions like storing office supplies in decorative baskets etc. Place artwork and photographs on the walls to add a pop of colour and sophistication to your room.

