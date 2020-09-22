How to speed up load times on your custom iOS 14 icons

If you are one of the countless people that updated iOS 14 so you could have those slick custom icons on your iPhone homescreen, you’ve probably been kind of bummed out to find that these shortcuts have to literally open the Shortcuts App every time.

It’s not the end of the world, but it is kind of annoying. Well, did you know there is a way to speed that process up just a little bit? You can, and we’ll show you how below.

How to speed up load times on custom iOS 14 icons

Ok, this is going to be the quickest guide in the world and you’ll be on your way in just a couple of presses.

First, open up your Settings Menu Head down to Accessibility

Find the Motion section under Vision Toggle on Reduce Motion

Boom, you’re done. While it doesn’t eliminate the Shortcuts screen from appearing, it does make it so that the whole action from icon press to app open is a little bit smoother.

