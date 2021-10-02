How to stop your MacBook from automatically adjusting screen brightness

Some MacBook devices tend to change the screen brightness levels on their own, and many owners find that both annoying and strenuous to their eyes. In reality, it’s an Apple-approved feature called ambient light sensors.

The ambient sensor can adjust the MacBook’s screen brightness levels on its own, based on the surrounding light.

In theory, an adjustment like this should make your screen time more enjoyable. Unfortunately, the ambient lights sensor feature is making things worse for some owners instead of making the user’s screen better.

For example, people with workstations under a skyline, next to a window, and those who frequently move around with their MacBook find this feature bothersome.

How to fix the self-adjusting brightness levels on MacBooks?

Image: Apple

If you are dealing with this issue, here is how to solve it:

Locate the Apple Icon and click on it Choose System Preferences Select Displays Uncheck the box saying Automatically adjust brightness or Ambient light compensation

As a result, the brightness screen levels on your MacBook will remain the same no matter the surrounding light. Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to manually adjust brightness.

