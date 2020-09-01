How to study easier with these popular gadgets

For years there has been an ongoing debate about the way technology impacts education. Some schools around the world ban it altogether and teach their students to work with books and archives. At the same time, educational institutions in the first world countries try their best to equip their classrooms with the newest technological innovation. From their perspective, it will not only optimize the studying process but will also prepare the students for their future lives in the digital world that we live in.

While it can be a powerful source of distraction, gadgets can also clearly make studying easier. Just like in many other debates, the answer lies in moderation and knowing how to use it properly. So it’s important that you carefully consider your needs and take your time to decide which device can satisfy them. Here is a list of five popular devices that can make studying less difficult and more enjoyable.

Ebooks

An ebook can be a true game-changer for students who have to carry multiple bulky textbooks in their backpacks every day. No wonder that many young people start to complain about back pain in their twenties already. Moreover, the students’ budgets suffer just as much as their backs. Spending hundreds of dollars on textbooks every semester has lately become a norm, but many students can hardly handle these expenses. That’s when ebooks come in handy. In the last couple of decades, Kindle has become almost synonymous with an ebook. Indeed, there’s hardly a better or a more affordable alternative to Amazon’s reading devices.

The most popular model, Kindle Paperwhite, will cost you less than one textbook. You can have a thousand books at once on your Kindle that weighs a little more than a smartphone. It is waterproof and anti-glare, so you can read with comfort anywhere you want without fear of destroying your textbook. Kindle gives you the affordability and comfort of a real book and all the technological benefits of a laptop at the same time. On Kindle, you can add bookmarks, notes, and highlights to your books, which is great for revisions and more efficient reading. Many Kindles come with a dictionary, so whenever you don’t understand a word, you can just click on it and get an explanation immediately. Finally, you can also search for specific words or phrases with the search tab, so no more flipping through the pages of huge textbooks to find the chapter you need.

Smartwatch

A smartwatch might not be the first device that comes to mind when you think about education, but it can help you take better care of your health, which is essential for effective studying. Especially with online classes, students spend entire days and weeks sitting in front of their computers. A smartwatch or a fitness bracelet will not allow you to be so passive. It hacks your brain into thinking that physical activity is some sort of a game with milestones and rewards, thus motivating you to exercise or just go for walks more often.

Another aspect that a smartwatch can help tremendously is sleep. The benefits of sleep on your academic performance have been proven by multiple studies over the years, and still, many students don’t make it a priority. Not only can a smartwatch be a more pleasant alternative to phone alarms, but it will also know when to wake you up so that your sleeping cycles are not disrupted and you wake up feeling refreshed.

For those who want an all-around great smartwatch, Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are the best options for Apple and Samsung users respectively. If you’re leaning towards a fitness bracelet, you can never go wrong with FitBit.

Tablet

Many students wonder whether they should get a tablet or a laptop for studying. Of course, both have their advantages and disadvantages, but a tablet can be a perfect option for some students. Even the lightest laptop will weigh more than the heaviest tablet, so it is great for studying on the go. In addition to your laptop, you can get a foldable keyboard so that any time you need to type something up, it will work as a regular laptop.

If you need some complicated software, you should stick with a laptop. But if you need something fast and light for reading, note-taking, and writing, a tablet will be your best friend. The touchscreen lets you be more creative with your notes so it can work as a digital notebook that you’ll always have access to. And if you need some extra help on your assignment, a tablet gives you the speed of a smartphone and the efficiency of a computer. Do some quick research, attach your notes, and get professional help with your paper in just a few clicks.

The tablet market has hundreds of different options depending on your needs and preferences. If you’re an Apple fan, choose one of the iPad models. If you want something smart and compact in addition to your laptop, go for an iPad mini or a regular iPad. For users who would like the tablet to be their main study gadget, iPad Air and iPad Pro can be a great investment. If you’re used to Android, there are plenty of Samsung tablets that are just as efficient. Lastly, if you’re on a tight budget, consider Lenovo or Huawei.

Soundproof headphones

Loud roommates, noisy streets, or any other unwanted sounds can ruin your ability to concentrate. Besides, there have been numerous studies done on the influence of music on studying. There isn’t a generous consensus on the topic yet. Some scientists claim that studying and listening to music at the same time strains your brain even more since it is essentially multitasking. Others concentrate more on the effects of different music genres on a student’s ability to focus. One thing is relatively clear: music can have a big impact on our mood. So if you’re working on a particularly difficult and uninteresting task, upbeat tunes can drastically change the way you feel about it. This way, music might not necessarily help you concentrate, but it will make you feel better about what you’re doing.

So if you want to test the hypothesis yourself and stop listening to your roommates, get a pair of noise-canceling headphones. They might have been a luxury just a few years back, but now you can find some for any budget. If you’re ready to invest in a high-quality pair, Sony has several different options. They offer many different models that are great at canceling noise and providing the best sound you will find on the market. For Apple users, AirPods Pro is an upgrade definitely worth considering. Bose, Marshal, and JBL have plenty of options in different styles and price categories as well.

Virtual assistants

There’s hardly anything a virtual assistant like Alexa wouldn’t be able to do. While it fulfills dozens of practical functions in your household, it can be extremely helpful in work or study too. The first thing that comes to mind are simple technical tasks: spelling, simple equations, and other questions that require a relatively short answer. But of course, Alexa can do much better than that. With Alexa, you can revise for your quizzes and exams while doing other things around the house.

Moreover, a virtual assistant can be a true lifesaver for someone who is usually quite distracted and unorganized. Just say something out loud and it’s already on your to-do list. Set a schedule and it will remind you when it’s time to move on to another task. If you’re someone who isn’t used to taking breaks, ask Alexa to set a study timer and it will remind you when it’s time to relax.

Amazon Echo and Google Home are clear leaders in the area at the moment. Both have gotten raving reviews, so it’s only a question of software preference. If you have several Google devices at home, it would make more sense to get Google home.

