How to successfully manage your e-commerce store without a warehouse

If you have a great idea for an E-commerce store, you are probably wondering how to manage the store and how you will get your products to your customers. There are a few simple steps that you can take when setting up the business that will ensure that it is easy to manage and run.

Figure Out Exactly What You Want to Sell

You may know the type of product you want to sell. It may be something that you have a passion for or something that you just think is marketable. You may know that you want to sell pet products or make-up, but before you set up your store, you should decide exactly what items you will carry.

It is best not to begin with an overwhelming number of products. You should focus on a niche as much as possible. If you are selling organic pet products, it may be a good idea just to focus on something like organic dog biscuits or shampoo. If you want to sell tee shirts with clever sayings on them, figure out who you will be marketing them to. You can design movie-themed shirts or shirts that espouse an affinity for a certain city or sports team. The more you focus on your products, the easier they will be to market.

Figure out Where Your Products will be Stored

If you are just starting out, you probably do not have a warehouse to store your products. You will want to use a dropshipping company. Dropshippers are fulfillment services that store the kind of products you sell and ships them out on an on-demand basis.

Choose a Business Name and Register It

You should think about the business name you want for a while. Make a list of potential names and mull them over. Changing the name of a business once you have registered it with the state can be a major hassle.

You should decide what kind of business yours will be. Most small E-commerce stores will operate under an individual’s name. They will be registered with the secretary of State’s office under a Doing Business As(DBA) status. You can also make your company a Limited Liability Corporation in order to protect your personal assets in the event that things don’t go so well.

Set up Your E-Commerce Store

You will now want to find the perfect platform for your E-commerce store. Although Shopify is one of the most well-known sites, it may not be the best place for a person running a small at-home business. Wix and Squarespace are known as being especially accommodating to small start-ups.

Market Your Wares

You probably already know that you will need to use social media for marketing your products. The trick is knowing where to post your products on social media.

Just tweeting your product is not enough. You will want to hashtag a topic that might interest your potential customers. You can get an Instagram influencer to post your product for a price.

There is no magic formula that will guarantee your success, but if you follow these simple steps, your potential customers will be able to find and order your product with ease.

