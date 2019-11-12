How to track a cell phone for free 

Tracking technology brings us peace of mind. With the right tracker, you can track your loved ones’ movements when they’re outside and make sure they’re safe.

Also, cell phone trackers are pocket-friendly, so you can use them even if you’re low on cash. In fact, many of the best ones are completely free – no strings attached!

In this article, we offer the top ways you can track a cell phone for free. Note that the methods here aren’t discreet. The person will know you’re tracking them. If you want to be discreet, click here to learn how to secretly track a cell phone for free.

How to track your child’s phone for free

Children can be wild. They also tend to get into trouble. Fortunately, you can keep an eye on them 24/7 via their cell phone.

If your child owns an iPhone, you can use Apple’s built-in “Find My” app to keep an eye on them. To track your child, you just need to log into the linked iCloud account from your PC or smartphone browser. Make sure “Find My Phone” is enabled in settings.

If your child owns a Google phone, you can use Google Maps to track them. You can do so remotely via a web browser. Log in to the linked Google account to start tracking. You will have to enable Google location history first from their smartphone.

How to track your partner’s cell phone for free

Are you constantly worried about your partner’s safety? You’re not alone. A lot of people in relationships opt for two-way location sharing to make sure their partners are safe.

How do you track your partner? There are multiple methods, depending on whether you want to track their phone short-term or long-term.

If you want to see your partner’s location when you’re trying to meet up in a crowded place, for example, you can use any app that offers live location sharing. WhatsApp is a good example.

To track your partner long-term, you might need to get a specialized app such as Glympse. This app allows you to share a “glympse” of your current location with anyone. Also, you can request a “glympse” in return.

Note: You can also always use Apple’s Find my and Google Maps.

How to track your friend’s smartphone for free

When you’re planning to meet a bunch of friends outside, it’s convenient to see where they are at exactly. You can anticipate arrivals better, not to mention find everyone easier in crowded places.

How do you track your friends for free? There are two convenient options: Apple’s Find My Friends or Google’s Find My Friends.

Both apps allow you to share your location with a bunch of people in real-time. You can also see your friends’ locations in turn.

Note: You can also use apps like Glympse or Life360. Also, if you don’t want the hassle of installing a new app, simply get everyone to share their live location in a WhatsApp group chat.

Wrapping up

The free options we mentioned here are good for casual tracking. If you’re serious about tracking a cell phone, though, you might want to look into network-based tracking.

Network-based or GSM tracking is a paid service provided in the US by many phone carriers. It’s super-accurate and effective, though you need legal permission to track someone.

