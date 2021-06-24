How To Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone?

Taking into consideration the shift from Android to iPhone, yet you are concerned about your WhatsApp messages? The move to a new phone usually involves discomfort. Whatever countermeasures you take in advance with backups and cloud sync, something is always lacking. This is often a message history of encryption services such as WhatsApp.

Fortunately, a method exists. Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer can migrate WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, which helps to keep your WhatsApp data from one phone to another unbelievably easy. Here is how WhatsApp can be transferred via iCareFone from Android to iPhone and preserve your communication history intact.

Can I Transfer WhatsApp From Android To iPhone Using Google Drive?

The first thing we think about when migrating WhatsApp from Android is Google Drive. It’s due to the Android WhatsApp backup on Google drive. But can WhatsApp messages be transferred using Google Drive from Android to iPhone?

Like said before, many users are trying to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone via Google Drive as it may function conveniently. However, compatibility problems between Android and iOS devices make this impossible. And hence this is not achievable. This means that Google Drive doesn’t operate on iPhone and that You cannot transfer WhatsApp messages with Google Drive from Android to iPhone. It probably merely wastes your time if you discover any solutions online in this area.

Android saves on Google Drive, whereas iCloud or iTunes saves backup for iPhone. Because Android and iPhone devices utilize separate platforms to back up WhatsApp, You can restore WhatsApp’s backup from Google Drive to Android. Still, you can’t restore WhatsApp from Google Drive to iPhone. In other words, you can’t restore WhatsApp officially from Google Drive to the iPhone.

Can I Transfer WhatsApp from Android To iPhone Via Email Chat？

Most users might propose you switch from Android to iOS using WhatsApp’s Email. Even as You may email your Android WhatsApp chats, you have certain limits on it.

You would send Emailed conversations as a text file, which can only be opened as a document. It also implies that on your new WhatsApp, you can’t open these chats. Email chat transfer is for backup purposes only so that someone can save an important discussion thread.

Steps:

Go to iPhone Settings and click on iCloud for more information.

Click on iCloud Drive.

Enable iCloud Drive and make sure WhatsApp is enabled as well.

Open your chat.

Click on the chat name that appears above the chat messages.

Select Export Chat by scrolling down.

If you would like to export the files, select Attach Media.

Choose the app ‘iPhone Mail.’ Do NOT choose any other application (such as Gmail or Dropbox).

Specify the recipient’s email address. Type a subject, then click Send.

You will get a notification that you can utilize the mail drops to send an email when the attachment is too large. Choose Maildrop. Maildrop. Your conversations are now on the way!

Disadvantages

It might take a while to upload the conversation. It shouldn’t function if it’s really large often (see troubleshooting)

The conversation must be downloaded from the email one month before the link expires.

Can I Transfer WhatsApp From Android To iPhone Via Third-Party Tool？

If you want to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone via a third-party tool, tenorshare icarefone WhatsApp transfer is your greatest transfer, backup, and restore tool ever. Then let’s tell you more about this application.

If you have a limitation problem, Google doesn’t support the transfer of WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android.

Luckily, icarefone WhatsApp Transfer enables you to transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone, iPhone to Android, iPhone to iPhone, Android to Android. Here is the steps guide.

Step 1: Download iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer and install it first.

Step 2: Now connect your android and iPhone

Step 3: After confirming some of the popups showing on the screen, remember to back up your WhatsApp data on the source device. Follow the steps as shown in the screenshots below.

Step 4: The application next starts backing up WhatsApp and verifying your Android phone account.

Step 5: You have to sign in to your account to make sure that data is visible when the transfer process is ended.

Step 6: The software will restore the data to iPhone in few minutes.

Step 7: After a few minutes, the WhatsApp data will be transferred successfully.

The iCareFone software makes everything just simple to transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone. It’s fast, efficient, and time-saving. For data and conversation transfer, the iCareFone software has a success rate of 100%. iCareFone is extremely easy to use, the nicest thing. Your granny may also use this program to transfer your information. No sophisticated buttons are available – just some simple data transmission possibilities.

Final Words

As you can see, the native solution would not yield the expected results to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone. Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer is a great software that works best when you are planning to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone.

This tool has been developed mainly for WhatsApp transfer from Android to iPhone. Therefore, you can keep the tool handy as it would help you transfer WhatsApp data from android to iPhone in a trouble-free manner.

