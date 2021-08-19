How to transfer your WhatsApp messages using UltFone

Since its inception in 2009, WhatsApp has grown into one of the most popular social apps there are. The international messaging app is praised for its security, and billions of users around the world utilize the app to some extent every month.

One of the biggest draws for WhatsApp as a messaging service is its security. The end-to-end encrypted app protects users’ privacy by only allowing senders and recipients to view messages in each individual chat. Unfortunately, this extra security can make it somewhat difficult to transfer your chats to another device. That’s where UltFone comes in.

With the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app, transfer WhatsApp devices across any Android or iOS device. The app makes managing your WhatsApp data simple, and you can do it all with a simple download for Windows or Mac. Here’s how you can get started.

Download the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app

To get started with transferring or backing up your WhatsApp messages, you’ll need to get the Windows or Mac desktop app. Head over to UltFone’s website and download the app for your correct operating system. Once you download and run the program, the app will install and open immediately.

Once the app is open, you will be ready to manage your WhatsApp data. All you need from here is the device(s) that you wish to manage and some USB cords to connect them to your PC. First, we’ll take a look at transferring WhatsApp messages from iPhone to iPhone.

How to transfer from iPhone to iPhone

Depending on which kind of devices you are transferring to or from, the process can be a little different. If you’ve just upgraded your iPhone to a newer version, then this is the method you’ll want to follow:

Open the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app Connect both iPhones to your computer via USB choosing the correct source and destination with the middle button Confirm that the destination device’s WhatsApp data will be overwritten Make sure you are logged in to the app on both devices and confirm Wait for the data to fully transfer

And there you go. Once you’ve completed these steps, all you have to do is wait for the transfer to complete, and your WhatsApp data will be good to go on your new device. The amount of time this may take can vary depending on how much data there is to transfer.

How to transfer from Android to Android

Now we’ll take a look at how to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to Android. This process is slightly different, so be sure you are using the right process for the right device. Take a look:

Open the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app Connect both Android phones to your computer via USB choosing the correct source and destination with the middle button Confirm that the destination device’s WhatsApp data will be overwritten Click continue to create a new backup The transfer will then begin Log in to your WhatsApp account on the new device and follow on-screen instructions to complete the back up

That’s what you’ll want to do if you are looking to transfer your data from your old Android device to your new Android device. The last method is what you’ll want to use to transfer data across devices with two different operating systems.

How to transfer WhatsApp data across Android and iOS

If for some reason you decide to switch from Apple to Android, vice versa, you can still use the app to transfer your WhatsApp data to your new device. The process is a little different here, and you’ll have to go through WhatsApp’s verification processes to maintain security. Follow these steps to transfer from one OS to another:

Open the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app Connect both phones to your computer via USB choosing the correct source and destination with the middle button Confirm that the destination device’s WhatsApp data will be overwritten Verify the WhatsApp account by entering your phone number and then the code that is sent to the device Wait for the data to generate and transfer to your target device

And there you go. Once you’ve completed all of these steps, you just have to wait for the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app to process the data transfer and you are good to go. Whether changing from iPhone to Android or the other way around, following these steps will get your WhatsApp chats transferred over with ease.

That’s how to use the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app

So that covers how to use the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer app to get your WhatsApp data from one device over to a new one. With this app, it doesn’t matter which Android or iOS devices you are using, just follow the step-by-step instructions on the app, and you’ll have your data transferred in no time!

