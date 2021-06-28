Do you have any issue with turning off Find My iPhone because you have forgotten the password, or you don’t know it? This is one of the problems you can encounter after getting a used iPhone. But you don’t have to deal with sleepless nights because of this as there are solutions.

Here, we will focus on how to turn off Find My iPhone without a password by using Tenorshare 4MeKey.

What is Turn Off Find My iPhone?

Find My iPhone is one of the leading security features of the iPhone. This function assists you to track, lock, and manage your device remotely. Notably, the name of this function has been changed to “Find My”. Although this feature can be used any time, it is more useful after losing your device. As long as you have turned on Find My iPhone on your device, you can erase the device. As a result of this, you will prevent any unauthorized person from using the device.

However, if you want to reset the data on your iPhone, it is crucial to turn off Find My iPhone. If you know the password, you can turn off the feature easily. But if you forget the password of the device or you don’t have the password, it will be almost impossible to turn it off. How to bypass activation lock on iPhone? This is where Tenorshare 4MeKey comes into the picture.

Why Do You Need to Turn Off Find My iPhone?

Considering the amazing security benefits of Find My iPhone, you may be wondering why you should ever turn it off. Of course, some circumstances may make it necessary for you to turn off this security feature. These circumstances include:

If you are thinking about selling or giving away your iPhone, you should consider turning off Find My iPhone. Without turning it off, it will be difficult for the new user to enjoy a lot of the features of the device. Besides, if you don’t turn off this feature, the new user may be able to access your data. Therefore, you need to turn it off.

If you want to repair your iPhone at an Apple Store, the staff will request you to turn off Find My iPhone. This is a way to confirm whether you are the real owner of the device or not.

If you have forgotten the password of your iCloud account, you have to turn off this feature on your iPhone.

If you want to update your iCloud account, turning off the Find My iPhone function is compulsory.

So, if you are in any of these conditions, it is time to learn how to turn off this feature from a computer.

How to Turn Off Find My iPhone Without Password?

If you are ready to turn off Find My iPhone from computer, all you need is 4MeKey iPhone Activation Unlocker. 4MeKey is a tested and trusted tool developed for removing activation lock on a device. With the aid of this powerful program, you don’t need to know the password or Apple ID of the previous user before turning off Find My iPhone.

A few of the most exceptional functions of Tenorshare 4MeKey include:

Get rid of the iCloud activation lock from any iPhone quickly and easily without using any Apple ID or password. This makes it the perfect tool for anyone that bought a used iPhone.

Use the tool to unlock an iCloud account whenever and wherever you want without any sort of restriction.

Turn off Find My iPhone function on your device without a password.

Log in Apple Store on your iPhone with a newly created Apple ID after removing the previous activation lock on it.

Support for all models of iPhones from iPhone 5S to iPhone X with iOS 12-14.6. It also supports different models of iPad and iPod touch.

How to Turn Off Find My iPhone Using Tenorshare 4MeKey?

Do you want to master how to turn off Find My iPhone from a computer? If yes, you should follow the steps highlighted below:

Step 1: Get started by downloading Tenorshare 4MeKey on a Mac or Windows computer. Install and launch it.

Step 3: On the next interface, you need to read the instruction on the screen. It is noteworthy that this program will jailbreak your iPhone. It has the potential to brick your device.

Step 4: Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to the computer. Be certain that the USB cable is connected properly before you continue.

Step 5: The next step is to jailbreak your iPhone. There are different methods for Windows and macOS users. Follow the instructions to jailbreak your device.

Step 6: Confirm the information of the iPhone. Please, understand that the iCloud, phone call, and cellular functions of the iPhone after you have bypassed its activation lock.

Congratulations! You have bypassed the activation lock screen on your iPhone. This process has made Find My iPhone turn off on your device.

Advantages of using 4MeKey To turn off find my iPhone

It is easy to use

Tenorshare 4MeKey has a simple, intuitive interface. Regardless of your experience or expertise, you can use Tenorshare 4MeKey to turn off Find My iPhone from a computer.

It saves time

To use Tenorshare 4MeKey, you only have to follow a few steps that don’t take lots of minutes. Therefore, this program saves you lots of time.

It has a high success rate for iCloud lock removal

When it comes to removing the iCloud lock, this powerful tool has a high success rate. So, you can be confident of its effectiveness when using it.

Final Words

With the information provided in this article, you now know the circumstances that may warrant you to turn off Find My iPhone. Also, we have shown you how you can turn it off by using a dependable tool called Tenorshare 4MeKey. You can use this program without any assistance from a tech guru as it only requires you to follow some simple steps.

