iOS 16 is coming later this year, and iMessage is getting some awesome new features. The most important one to know about is that you’ll be able to unsend iMessages on your iPhone.

Yes, the Messages app is getting one of the best features that other messaging apps already have. When it arrives later this year, you’ll no longer have to suffer the humiliation if you send a message to the wrong person.

Well, if the other person is also on iOS 16, that is. Unsending messages won’t work if they are on an older version of iOS. It also won’t work if they’re on Android, but did you expect it to?

Here’s how to unsend iMessages in iOS 16

Once iOS 16 arrives on your devices this fall, you’ll be able to edit and unsend messages. Here’s how.

Find the message you want to unsend, and long press on it

Tap on Undo Send

The message will literally blow up and disappear from the conversation

If you made a typo, you could tap on Edit instead and make your corrections

When you unsend a message, iOS 16 will let you know if the other person is on an older version of iOS. That means they’ll possibly be able to see the message content, even if you can’t.

Anyone on iOS 16 will only see a small message saying that you unsent a message.

The footnotes for iOS 16 note the following additional details:

Edit or unsend a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it.

Recover recently deleted messages for up to 30 days after deletion.

That second point concerns a new Recently Deleted folder that will show up in Messages.

You can get to it by tapping the “Edit” button at the top-left of the main Messages window, then on “Show recently deleted.” The folder will keep things for 30 days, so you can recover anything you accidentally delete.

iMessage isn’t the only thing getting new tricks in iOS 16. Mail is also getting an Undo send feature, which works for ten seconds after sending. You’ll also be able to schedule emails, and remind yourself to respond.

