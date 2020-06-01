How to use social media for keyword research

Keywords are a crucial part of digital marketing, especially with search engine optimization (SEO). Consumers use words and phrases to find a product or service online that’ll make their lives more comfortable.

Digital marketing is continually evolving according to the preferences of web users. Along with consumers’ varying likes and dislikes, the language they use for search queries can also change. If you want to reach your target audience, you must invest in developing a powerful keyword research strategy.

Social media is a potent tool to use if you want to understand your prospects better. They are spending most of their free time on platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, after all. It makes sense to build an online presence in these sites to make your brand visible to your target audience and know what topics are catching their interest.

Here are a few ways to use social media for keyword research:

Take Note Of The Hashtags

Users discover content on social media platforms through hashtags. They typically serve as categories on your interests. For instance, people who enjoy looking at photos of dogs can click on or search for the hashtag “#dogsofinstagram” to explore more content featuring these cute, little furbabies.

Hashtags have a diverse range. They can be as short as acronyms or abbreviations. They can also take a long-tail keyword form, which narrows the range of audience. Nonetheless, this type of hashtag is more comprehensive since it features consumers’ semantics.

You can monitor the most popular hashtags or the ones frequently used by your target audience. Younger consumers, like teenagers, have a different way of talking compared to young adults or those in their 40s and 50s.

Hashtags can give you an idea of how these age groups form queries, which you can answer in your website content or e-commerce catalog. If you are on Shopify, make the most out of the platform by getting your Shopify SEO right from the first day of your venture.

Be Mindful Of Trending Topics

Twitter has a feature that provides real-time information on the hot topics that people are talking about. These subjects become popular for a time due to a deliberate movement from people or because of an event that prompts users to discuss a particular topic.

Staying updated about the trending topics in your area or industry can help you create pieces of content that are relevant to the times. For instance, with all the buzz on the current COVID-19 pandemic, you can publish articles that show how your products or services can help consumers as they live according to the new normal of social distancing.

Use Ad Targeting Tools

Facebook is an excellent platform for getting to know your demographic at a much deeper level because of its ad targeting features. When you promote your brand on the social networking site, you can take advantage of precise filtering options, such as age, location, gender, relationship status, languages, education, and workplaces.

More than that, you can also get to know your target audience’s interests, particularly with the groups that they joined, as well as the pages they follow. This knowledge can boost your SEO campaign and help you generate content with keywords that your prospects are already using. It increases the chance that they’ll stumble upon your website when searching for related products and services.

Understand Your Keywords In Context

Aside from knowing the words that potential customers are using, utilizing social media for your keyword research allows you to get an idea of how people are incorporating relevant keywords into their posts and hashtags. Context is crucial in SEO because search engines aim to deliver the best results to web users, which is primarily about providing solutions to their queries.

For instance, the word “market” can mean different things to different people. One may intend to look for a place to shop for fruits and vegetables, while another may be expecting results for how to sell a product or service. Social media shows you how your target keywords are being used so that you can match the intent in your content and rank higher for them.

Conclusion

Social media is a place where most people share their thoughts on various products and services. It’s a valuable tool for keyword research because it allows you to monitor the hashtags that your target audience is using, along with the trending topics, to boost the relevance of your content.

Most platforms also have ad targeting features that let you understand your consumer demographics better. Lastly, social media enables you to see how your target keywords are being used.

