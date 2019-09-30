How to use the Yocan UNI Box Mod – The complete review

This Yocan product has everything that can suffice your need. The Yocan UNI Box Mod is a portable vaporizer that is easy to use and advanced customization with its functions and practical use.

Here, in this post, we are going to walk you through the detailed review of this Yocan uni portable vaporizer and how to use its various functions.

What’s in the box?

Instruction Manual – It does come with an instruction manual which shows you how to use it and includes some tips & tricks and disclaimers.

MicroUSB – You get the USB charging cable to charge the device

Magnetic 510 adapter

Yocan UNI Box Mod

Design

Yocan UNI box comes in four colors including the black on silver, the black on black, the red on silver, and the blue on silver. Now what’s nice about this box mod is that it is designed to be able to use a vast variety of different prefilled cartridges. It has the adjustable width which goes from 6 millimeters all the way open to 12 millimeters. You get a height adjustment from the lowest to the middle to high, depending on the height of your prefilled cartridge and it does have a window to show you the level of your cartridge regardless of height you choose.

The body is made of aluminum and zinc alloys which make the device more durable. The main power switch is located with flashlight indicators. The charging port is placed on the side the vaporizer will be upright while it is plugged in. It has three different voltage setting. The lowest setting is 3.4V indicated by one light, 3.8V indicated by two lights, and highest 4.2V indicated with all three lights. The voltage can be set by pressing the power button in a different way that we shall discuss in the latter part of the review.

Battery Performance

Yocan UNI Box mod is packed with 650 mAh battery and it seems very good compared to other similar portable vaporizers. When fully charged, Uni can get around 200 hits but the number of the hit may change according to the voltage you have chosen, the resistance of the cartridge and the frequency of its use. The device took about an hour to get fully charged but users don’t get the battery indicator so they have to keep on the track the usage of the device as it battery can die without any indication.

Performance and how to use it

This portable device supports any cartridge without any trouble. All you have to do is, screw the cartridge on the magnetic adapter, drop it in and you will hear the magnetic connection. You can adjust the height of the cartridge according to your preference and then you have to close the width off so cartridge doesn’t rattle around and doesn’t fall out. So it’s super easy and heats up times are fast, which is good.

To turn on the device press power switch five times. Pressing it three times will get you to voltage settings and after it gets heat up, you can inhale from the mouthpiece.

Vapor Quality

Although it has three voltage settings, we recommend you to use the highest setting. The only reason behind this thing is that other lower settings don’t have enough power but they can be used to save the battery. It comes with preheat function but it is useful only with cartridges that have ceramic or silica wicks so don’t use this function with cotton wicks. So the multiple voltage settings seem pointless.

Final Words

Yocan Uni Box mod costs $39.99. With this price and all customization options to fit in any 510 cartridges and 650 mAh battery life with quick charging function, this portable vaporizer is one of the best under $50 price range.

