How to watch Apple’s iPhone 12 launch event today

Today is the day, folks. Apple will be unveiling the all-new iPhone 12. Four of them actually, if rumors turn out to be true. On top of the new iPhone 12, we may even see a new HomePod Mini, along with some other surprises. But as with any Apple announcement, we’ll find out more when Tim Cook and company take the stage.

So, what time does the event start? Well, it’s today, October 13, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. As to where you can watch it, you have a couple of options. The first is via Apple’s site via any browser at apple.com/apple-events or heading over to Apple’s official YouTube stream here.

We’ll be hosting the stream here on this page too, so if you’d rather watch it here on KnowTechie (we would prefer you did), you can watch it below. Easy peasy.

So what should we expect to see at today’s event? Well, for starters, you’re going to hear a lot about the new iPhone 12. That’s a given, obviously. But there are rumblings that we might see Apple’s take on Tile tracking devices called AirTags, Apple’s new AirPods Studio headphones, and again, the HomePod Mini. So many devices, such little time.

The good thing is that today’s event is prerecorded, meaning it shouldn’t take as long as previous live events take, so all in all, this event should be wrapped up in just an hour. Fingers crossed. Either way, there’s going to be a lot to unpack.

Again, the event starts today, October 13, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and you can watch it all unfold right here on this page or on Apple’s site. We’ll be covering the event as well, so be sure to come back to KnowTechie for all the latest stuff Apple will be pushing out today.

