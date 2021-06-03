How to work DevOps with AWS

Perhaps many of us have come across the word DevOps in our daily lives. If we have been somewhat curious, we will find that it is an organizational-cultural movement supported by a set of tools that facilitate and streamline the continuous delivery of software.

These tools focus on facilitating each of the processes that are part of the software deployment and delivery flow, covering code generation to publication in end-user-facing environments.

Likewise, within the DevOps framework, there are two fundamental practices: Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery; these are in charge of organizing the procedure in the phases of product construction and delivery to productive environments, respectively.

It is worth noting that the most prominent software manufacturers and cloud development teams have been very interested in appropriating these processes to provide more fluidity to their customers in terms of the deployment and delivery activities of their final products.

The ease of integrating third-party products coupled with the experience that these platforms have to build custom products as needed has resulted in complete suites for DevOps practice such as the well-known Azure DevOps, Git CI/CD, Jenkins, and others.

But what about Amazon Web services? The largest cloud provider of today could not be left behind, for it offers a set of tools and services that can meet all the needs as far as the lifecycle of software development is concerned.

These tools are designed to not depend on a third party to achieve the process, that its versatility, decoupling, and cost are the plus for DevOps on AWS. These tools are as follows:

AWS Cloud9 (Development Environment)

Cloud9 is a cloud-based integrated development environment (IDE) that offers an enriched code-building experience, allowing code to be written, executed, and debugged with just a browser. Likewise, being an Amazon cloud-based IDE, we can find that it is running on an Amazon EC2 instance underneath. This instance does not provide the necessary resources to compile and debug our code.

On the other hand, Cloud9 facilitates collaborative work through code, as you can share your development environment with your team and see in real-time who, when, and where new code is being injected. It also incorporates a chat where the team can communicate immediately and resolve any questions or concerns.

Benefits of AWS Cloud9

To use it, you only need to enable an instance (It can be a default Amazon) and connect through a browser to start writing and testing your code. So you do not have to worry about resources, development environment configuration, and much less to maintain your IDE, as Aws cloud9 is responsible for doing it for you.

In addition to this, Aws Cloud9 promotes collaborative work through a set of tools such as predefined Environments configuration, real-time editing of your teammates, and embedded chat.

Cost of AWS Cloud9

There are no additional charges for AWS Cloud9.as long as you are using an EC2 instance, you only pay for the compute and storage resources (e.g., one EC2 example, one EBS volume) used to run and store your code.

AWS CodeCommit (Version Control)

A cloud version control service based on GIT can host and manage any code, binary files, or documents. It eliminates the need to manage your system, so you don’t have to worry about scaling storage resources.

In addition, as it is a GIT-based system, it is compatible with the basic functionalities and can be seamlessly coupled with existing GIT-based tools.

When to use CodeCommit?

Suppose you need to provide a version control server to several work teams. In that case, you could take full advantage of this service because it allows for benefits such as high availability, security and is complementary managed.

On the other hand, if you only need to provide the service for a few projects, the gain is minimal if you use this or any other offered in the market.

What is the cost of CodeCommit?

Amazon’s free tier gives us a limit of 5 users who have access to unlimited repositories, 10,000 GIT requests, and 50 GB/month of storage. If you exceed any of those restrictions, Amazon will start charging 1 USD per month.

AWS CodeDeploy (Deployment)

This Amazon service makes it easy for us to manage and automate multiple applications based on services such as EC2, AWS Fargate, Aws Lambda, and local servers. In other words, it speeds up the launch of new components of the software product.

In addition, it offers group deployments that facilitate the segmentation by environments. In addition to this, CodeDeploy has an affinity with tools such as CodeCommit, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Travis, or CodePipeLine, so it integrates very well with them.

Advantages of using AWS CodeDeploy

CodeDeploy gives us a significant advantage in managing application deployments because it facilitates downtime configuration, scaling applications to maximize product availability.

In addition to this, it integrates easily and almost transparently with Amazon products such as EC2, ECS, or serverless applications. It can also integrate with constant delivery toolchains such as AWS CodePipeline, GitHub, or Jenkins.

AWS Code Build

A fully managed continuous integration service compiles source code, runs tests, and produces software packages ready for deployment. With CodeBuild, there is no need to provision, manage and scale your build servers. CodeBuild constantly climbs and processes many builds at once, so builds don’t wait in a queue.

You can get started quickly using pre-packaged build environments or create custom-built environments that use your build tools.

Why AWS Code Build?

Some of the main advantages of using this service are its flexibility, scalability, and customization. However, it has its build software. It can integrate additional tools and incorporate custom and external features and support high build workloads to add more compute capacity and resources as needed.

You can automate build tasks by creating automatic workflows triggered whenever there is a change in the source code. In addition to this, you can secure the elements of your build as Code Build has encryption of parts and content.

What is the cost of AWS Code Build?

There are no upfront costs for this service; you are only charged for the computing resources based on how long the build takes to run. The per-minute rate depends on the instance type selected for computing.

AWS CodePipeline (Process Flow)

CodePipeline automates the build, test, and deployment phases of the deployment process every time a change is made to the code, based on the deployment model you define.

It enables you to deliver features and updates quickly and reliably. You can easily integrate AWS CodePipeline with third-party services, such as GitHub or your custom plugin.

Benefits of AWS CodePipeline

In addition to possible integrations with AWS services such as CodeCommit, ECR, S3 for source code extraction, AWS CodePipeline allows you to deploy your changes with CodeDeploy, ECS via instances, or Fargate containers.

It allows you to run in several parallel workflow segments to optimize deployment times and control access to make changes via IAM for users, roles, or federated users.

You can also know the status of your Pipeline by configuring SNS alerts that will appear as notifications according to the events that are executed.

How much is AWS CodePipeline worth?

With AWS CodePipeline, you only pay for what you use. The cost of AWS CodePipeline is 1.00 USD per active Pipeline per month. Amazon offers us for testing purposes and other pipelines free for the first 30 days from its creation.

In short, Amazon Web Services did very well to put in the hands of its customers all the necessary tools for their integration processes and continuous deployment.

The possibility of integrating all these services in a single cloud platform makes it a highly viable and beneficial option, the cost model and the large number of features offered lead us to rethink how companies can enter the DevOps world, having AWS tools as a pillar of their processes and deployments.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: