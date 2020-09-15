Hurry, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock right now for $200

If you’ve seen your local supermarket’s shelves recently, you’d be forgiven to think toilet paper and eggs were going to be the new currency of the post-coronavirus economy. There’s a new contender for the crown though, with the ever-popular Nintendo Switch being even harder to find than those pillowy-soft sheets.

Well, today is a new day, and Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock right now in a variety of different colors. At the time of writing this, the current colors up for grabs include Gray and Coral. And Amazon isn’t trying to price gauge you either; they’re currently selling it at its MSRP of $200. So yea, that’s nice.

We’re not sure how long this inventory will last, but if were to place bets, we’re guessing these will sell out fast, so be sure to jump on this sooner than later. Seriously, don’t sleep on this. Click the button below for more details.

