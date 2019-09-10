iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac: Your ultimate data recovery solution for Mac

In the digital era, data is extremely important either for businesses or for individuals. Data means revenues and growth for businesses while data stands for memories and careers for individuals. Businesses usually have a recovery plan in place to back up and protect their valuable data. Do you have a data recovery plan in hand?

Most people have faced or will face data loss in the future. Sometimes it happens because you accidentally emptied the Trash or mistakenly formatted your drive. Sometimes your Mac could suddenly crash without a warning. Even worse, it happens when you are a victim of a virus or malware attack.

However, before you throw away your drive or your Mac, you can turn to Mac data recovery software to recover deleted or lost files effectively and safely.

About iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac

iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac is one of the best data recovery programs for Mac users. It is designed with an advanced algorithm to scan for recoverable files with fast speed and with high success rate. It can recover deleted or lost pictures, videos, documents, audio, music, archive files and any other types of files.

It supports data recovery from formatted/unmountable/unreadable/corrupted Macintosh HD, SD cards, pen drives, memory sticks and external hard drives on Mac. Additionally, it is the best APFS data recovery software which can recover data from lost APFS partitions and encrypted APFS partitions. It is fully compatible with macOS 10.14/10.13/10.12 and Mac OS X 10.11/10.10/10.9/10.8/10.7.

Retrieve files when the Mac won’t boot

The worst nightmare of a Mac user happens when a Mac desktop or a MacBook can’t boot into macOS out of blue. It means all pictures, videos, work documents and emails saved on the Mac hard disk are entirely out of your reach.

However, iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac comes for help in this devastating scenario. It supports running the software in Recovery Mode and recovering data from the Mac hard disk. Also, it can create a bootable drive on another healthy Mac and recover data from the crashed Mac using the bootable drive.

Get files back after you have emptied the Trash

There is no surprise when you realize you need some deleted files after you have emptied the Trash. The Trash is empty and so is your heart. However, it is very likely that deleted pictures, movies, music, Office documents, etc. are not permanently deleted yet and they can be recovered with the help of iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac.

Recover data when the disk was not readable on Mac

Another most common data loss situation you might come across: An error message pops up “The disk you inserted was not readable by this computer” when you connect an external drive to the Mac. You are unable to open the drive in the Finder nor access the files stored on the disk. iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac can recover data from the unreadable SD cards, USB flash drives, memory sticks and external hard drives effectively.

Recover lost or deleted data from lost APFS partitions or encrypted APFS partitions

For Mac users who have upgraded their Mac to macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra, APFS data recovery is a must-have function for a data recovery tool, because APFS (Apple File System) is the proprietary file system in macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra. iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac has been optimized to better serve Apple’s newest file system. It can find lost APFS partitions due to accidental deletion, virus infection or other unknown reasons. Then the software can recover data from the found APFS partitions. Even the APFS partition is encrypted, data recovery is also possible with the password provided.

How to use iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac

iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac is easy to use. The data recovery process can be completed within 4 intuitive steps.

Step 1: Download, install and launch iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac on Mac.





Step 2: Select the partition or disk where you lost data, and click “Next” to scan.





Step 3: Preview the files to see if they are recoverable.

Step 4: Select the files and click “Recover” to recover them to a different location.

A final note

Many people may think data recovery is as simple as picking up a coin on the ground. In fact, it is not. Data Recovery is a very complicated process and the success rate is restrained by data loss scenarios, storage devices, file systems and how much data being overwritten.

No 100% data recovery is guaranteed by any data recovery software. Even so, iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac can certainly minimize your loss.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: