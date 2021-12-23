If you absolutely need an 8K TV, save up to $3,500 on any of these Samsung TVs

If you have money to burn, like serious money to burn, you can save up to $3,500 on Samsung’s latest Neo QLED 8K TVs in this limited-time offer. But we’re just going to warn you now – these TVs are not cheap. The cheapest TV in this sale sells for $2,699. And that’s with the discount.

Sure, while these TVs are more on the expensive side, take comfort in knowing that these are the best TVs money can buy right now. I mean, after all, they’re 8K TVs. You can’t get any better than that. So let’s check out these discounts that Samsung has to offer:

If these TVs are a little too rich for your blood, Samsung is also offering some sweet discounts on its latest Frame TVs too. You can find those here. But again, 8K TVs are pretty tough to beat when it comes to picture quality.

If you plan on jumping on any of these TVs, be sure to do it sooner than later. Samsung is yanking these discounts at midnight on December 24. We’re not putting a gun to your head or anything, but we suggest jumping on this now if you plan on taking advantage of these discounts.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.