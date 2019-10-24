If you have Amazon Music Unlimited, you can score an Echo Dot for 99 cents

First, I snagged a free Google Home Mini and now ya boi about to cop an Echo Dot for the low low. Once they both arrive, I’m only one step away from getting them to verbally assault each other while I laugh from the sidelines (Jared would be proud, or maybe horrified).

Amazon announced today that for a limited time you can score an Echo Dot for only 99 cents if you have an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Better yet, even if you don’t, you only need to sign up for the service for a month to activate the discount.

If you have Amazon Prime, this means that a month of the service (because let’s be honest, who here actually uses Amazon Music Unlimited) will run you $7.99. If you aren’t a Prime member, that price goes up to $9.99.

Regardless, the Echo Dot normally runs $50 so if you want to join the world of smart speakers, this is a great chance to do that for cheap. Just don’t forget to cancel that music subscription after a month. Or don’t. That’s on you.

