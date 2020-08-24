Importance of case studies and how to use it for your business

Do you use case studies as a part of your marketing strategy? If not, you’re simply letting go of an amazing opportunity of creating a massive business impact away, without even realizing it.

We all know that decision-makers love to see measurable data. And case studies bring you that opportunity to demonstrate the measurable and proven value of your products or services to your target audience. With case studies, you can tie the data to a story, exhibiting how your solutions helped businesses in successfully dealing with specific challenges and optimizing growth.

According to HubSpot’s State of Marketing Report 2020, 13% of marketers used case studies as one of the key offerings within their content marketing strategy.

In this article, we’ll talk about the importance of case studies and how it helps grow your business.

What Are Case Studies?

According to The University of Auckland, “Business case studies are the ones that usually summaries of real-time business scenarios or fictitious accounts of a business situation or dilemma.”

In simple words, case studies are story-based content explaining how a product or service helps overcome a business problem. These are based on actual events with actual customers and real data. Therefore, it establishes credibility straightaway.

A well-written case study creates empathy illustrating that you understand the pain points of your customer and you’ve got a successfully tried and tested solution to address the challenges.

Since you talk about your customer’s positive experiences in the case studies, it helps you establish your business as the authority in your domain.

Why Are Case Studies Important?

We all know that data doesn’t make any sense without context. If you link the data with the desired results in the form of a story through a case study, it tempts the reader to delve deeper and find out more about a business.

This works like wonders as it explains the value you can deliver and set you apart from your competition. Case studies become even more important if your offerings are more technical and hard to explain in words.

As case studies are factual, mostly people-focused, and less formal, it draws attention quickly and makes it easier for the user to make a buying decision.

How to Use Case Studies?

There’re a plethora of ways you can use case studies to boost engagement and grow business. If you are offering a CRM solution or dealing with any such technology offering, you may consider the following channels for the best outcome:

Post It on Your Website

Whether you are selling products or dealing with services, there’ll certainly be a Case Studies placeholder under the Resources section. If not, you should consider creating one.

As soon as one new case study is developed, upload it to your website. A case study is a valid proof of your biggest accomplishments and will be highly useful to instill trust among your potential customers.

Write Blog Posts About the Case Study

Once the case study is published on the website, you need to create a buzz around it. The best and easiest idea is to create a blog about it. But you’ve to be creative here. Don’t write the blog post with the same title as the case study.

Instead, talk about the specific business problem, and then illustrate how your solution helped address the issues.

It’s always better not to talk about your company, product, or service in the blog. Focus on the challenges faced by the customer and the solution offered.

Use It in Email Marketing Campaign

Share the case study via email with your existing customers as a new accomplishment, and with your prospects to strengthen the trust factor. This will help boost confidence in your products among the existing customers and improve loyalty.

On the other hand, the case study will establish credibility among your prospective customers,as they want to see the proof before making a purchase. Therefore, once there’s a new case study, use it in your email marketing tools and see the difference.

Share It on Social Media

Since social is one of the most powerful channels, why not leverage it to reach out to a larger audience. Sharing case studies on social media will help gain positive visibility for your brand.

You can update the cover image of your brand on Twitter and Facebook showing the happy customer as well as share it in the case study in relevant LinkedIn Groups.

Conclusion

Despite its full potential, most of the businesses fail to leverage the full power of case studies. In order to succeed, research the case study properly. Talk about the problem, your strategy, how you helped your customer to crack the challenges, and get your reader one step closer fall in love with your brand.

