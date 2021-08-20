Improve your home security while saving big with Nooie’s site-wide deals

Home security expert Nooie has a wide range of cameras for indoor and outdoor use, making it easy for anyone to monitor their home while away. Nooie’s products are all very easy to set up and control, and right now the company is offering a site-wide discount on all sorts of great products. It’s the best time for anyone to improve their security, for less.

Today we are looking at three of the best home security options from Nooie, the Nooie Cam 360, the Nooie Outdoor Cam and the Nooie Doorbell Cam. All three are super simple to install and can be set up in seconds. Even better, these cameras aren’t bulky and can blend into just about any decor.

Nooie Cam 360

Image: Nooie

First up is the Nooie Cam 360. This is the ideal camera for keeping track of what is going on inside a house. The Nooie Cam 360 can rotate, pan, and tilt its camera to see all over. It also comes with motion and audio detection to provide alerts if the camera sees anything amiss.

The 1080p video feed an incredible night vision mode makes sure the image quality is crystal clear, no matter the time of day. Footage can be stored both on the cloud thanks to Nooie’s easy-to-use app, or directly on the device with an SD card.

The Nooie Cam 360 is down 15% to $42.49 ($7.50 off) through August 31 on the official Nooie website.

Nooie Cam Outdoor

Image: Nooie

Moving outdoors, the Nooie Cam Outdoor is the best way to monitor the exterior of a home. This camera comes packed with motion detection, two-way audio, and a security siren to scare off any would-be intruders or package thieves.

The Nooie Cam Outdoor’s 1080p video feed and 12 infrared lights let users see anything clearly, no matter the time of day. The infrared lights are so powerful that the camera has a range of up to 50 feet during the darkest parts of the night. Add in waterproofing, and the Nooie Cam Outdoor is perfect for all year round security.

The Nooie Cam Outdoor is down 15% to $51.99 ($8.00 off) through August 31 on the official Nooie website.

Nooie Cam Doorbell

Image: Nooie

The Nooie Cam Doorbell is the perfect mix of security and homey aesthetics. This security camera has completely reinvented the doorbell with two-way audio, a live view option to look through the camera from a connected smartphone, and the ability to play pre-recorded messages for specific visitors or when not at home.

The Nooie Cam Doorbell is the company’s highest quality camera in terms of resolution with a stunning QHD, 2K video feed that also uses the same Superior Night Vision technology as the other cameras in the Nooie line. Oh yeah, and it also works as a doorbell thanks to a base station that plays a little chime when the Nooie Cam Doorbell’s button is pressed.

The Nooie Cam Doorbell is down 15% to $127.49 ($22.50 off) through August 31 on the official Nooie website.

