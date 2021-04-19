Improving the software user experience: A how-to guide

Although it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, improving the software user experience begins with UAT testing or user acceptance testing – and here’s how.

Invest in user acceptance testing services

User acceptance testing, or UAT, happens at the end of development, and it’s the process of determining whether the software performs as the user or customer expects it to. Reliable software testing services like XBOSoft perform user acceptance testing before the software launches to the market.

Many developers are used to asking how well an app functions, whether it crashes, or how quickly it loads – but there’s a more important question they need to ask for effective software product development.

Ultimately, load times and performance don’t matter if the end result of the software doesn’t work as the customer expects it to. UAT, which is sometimes also called beta or end-user testing, is the last part of the development process, and it aims to answer whether the software lives up to user expectations.

When should user acceptance testing happen?

There’s a good reason why UAT testing doesn’t happen until the end of the development process. Although not all software may have every single one of these factors, here are some of the major prerequisites for UAT:

There are only cosmetic issues left in your software

There are no High, Medium, or Show Stopper defects in the System Integration Test Phase

The environment for UAT execution is ready

The traceability matrix for testing is already done

You should have already completed regression testing without any major defects

Any reported defects should already be handled

Your system testing team has signed off that it’s time for UAT

The application code is already fully developed

Unit Testing, System Testing, and Integration Testing are already done

Once you’ve checked off these prerequisites, you can now begin UAT execution on your software.

Ensure your software is easy to use

When it comes to improving the experience for your software users, ease of use or user-friendliness is a key component. If your users need a detailed guide on how to navigate your software, there’s a good chance that it’s too complicated.

User-friendliness includes picking out the right font size, clearly labeling icons based on their functions, and making sure that your software is running logically. User acceptance testing is often crucial in determining how user-friendly your software really is.

Pay attention to your feedback

The feedback that you receive in the user acceptance testing phase may not be completely positive – in fact, there’s a good chance that a lot of it will be negative. While fixing the issues identified here may feel like a setback, paying attention and addressing this feedback is what drives a better software user experience.

Final thoughts

Improving the software user experience boils down to making sure your software is easy to use, and paying attention to the feedback that you receive during the critical UAT testing phase.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: