In time for the holidays, PlasmaPay gives the gift of clarity with Plasma.Finance

PlasmaPay, a global, digital payment platform enabling seamless entry into decentralized finance, has announced the launch of its DeFi dashboard, and portfolio management service, Plasma.Finance. This new dashboard will give users access to the most popular protocols in decentralized finance (DeFi) by putting everything on one interface.

Serving as a comprehensive solution for both novice and experienced cryptocurrency users, Plasma.Finance offers new features, including depositing funds in DeFi protocols, creating liquidity pools, borrowing/lending, portfolio management, DEX aggregators (Uniswap, 1inch, Balancer), Ethereum/BSC/Plasma/Polkadot chain support, and Web 3.0 wallet support through Metamask and Wallet Connect.

“DeFi hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to user experience. Users new to DeFi are often hampered by poor consumer experiences, as many DeFi protocols, platforms, and blockchains lack the user experience standard of centralized finance (CeFi). As institutional investors begin entering the cryptocurrency market, they need to be able to manage their new portfolios. Plasma.Finance will provide them with the advanced tools that they expect, bringing familiar features of CeFi to the DeFi landscape.” said Ilia Maksimenka, CEO of PlasmaPay, “Plasma.Finance aggregates these discrete elements and provides a single, easily-navigable solution – a major step towards achieving our long-term goal, to bring DeFi to the masses.”

The DeFi dashboard will allow users to access not only a market overview but also a view into decentralized exchanges (DEXes), liquidity pools, savings accounts, cross-chain swaps, and more.

Going beyond professional financial tools, PlasmaPay’s new dashboard will function as a bridge between the CeFi and DeFi markets through seamless fiat on-ramps and off-ramps for all users.

PlasmaPay currently has over 100,000 users in 165 countries and offers easy purchasing options for ether (ETH) via credit card or bank wire.

