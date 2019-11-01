Incognito Mode for Google Maps is now live – Here’s how to turn it on

Early last month, Google said that Incognito mode for Maps was rolling out to beta testers. Well, the feature is out for everyone now, with the ability to go Incognito on your Android devices in the public build of Maps.

If you can’t see the feature in Maps on your Android phone (like I can’t), just wait a few days – it should turn up. Apple users will have to wait a while though, as Google is just saying “coming soon” for iOS support.

Android users of Maps will soon be able to turn their navigation use into Incognito mode, for those sneaky gift buying excursions. The feature is rolling out to everyone with an Android device now, with iOS users again left waiting for Google to update their apps.

To use the new Incognito mode, it’s simple:

Open the Google Maps app

app Tap your profile picture

Tap Turn on incognito mode

Buy that anniversary/birthday/Christmas present in secrecy

If you do turn on Incognito, just be aware that some of the most useful features of Maps, such as showing your Commute, or Offline Maps, won’t work until you turn Incognito off. Better get your secret gift buying done quickly.

What do you think? Glad to see Incognito mode on your Android device or does it seem pointless? Ready for it to come to iOS? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

