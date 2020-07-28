Connect with us

Inflate all your tires with this $22 digital tire inflator

Stop wasting your time at the gas station and pick this up instead.

In most cases, when anyone needs to fill up their car’s tires, a trip to the gas station is almost a necessity. Stop spending your quarters and do yourself a favor by picking up this Tacklife digital tire inflator. Right now, it’s down to just $22 with code LXOZY6H5. It usually sells for $50.

Having one of these tucked away in your trunk will come in clutch when you needed. This puppy is capable of inflating any care tire within 30-seconds. Just plug it into your car’s cigarette lighter socket, and you’ll be up and running in seconds. And if you’re stranded on the road in the middle night, a useful LED will keep things illuminated for you. Be sure to click on the button below for the full product details.

Paying $22 vs. the usual asking price of $50 is a steal, and it’s definitely something you should invest in. Especially if you’re already dealing with a slow tire leak, just be sure to enter code LXOZY6H5 at checkout to get the full discount. More can be found by clicking the button below.

