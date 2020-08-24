Innovation is the way to ensure success: How Keenan Williams achieved better results

All entrepreneurs and business owners are always looking for innovation. They know that this is the way to stay current and take their companies to another level. But, there are several types of innovation, and let me tell you that innovating to improve a product is not the best.

To better illustrate this idea, Keenan Williams shares with us how his business became successful. But first, we need to know a little more about the story of this young entrepreneur, who at 29 years old already owns a successful business that has a turnover of millions of dollars.

Before he became successful, Keenan worked double shifts like many in his country. In the afternoons he spent his hours in a shoe store where he was paid $8 an hour, and at night he would go to a house to finish earning his keep. From that moment on he was already very good at social networking, but he didn’t have time to see how to do business with it.

That changed one day when his mother was confined to the hospital for a stroke. It was a tough time, but it was the one that triggered Keenan’s desire to get ahead. He started researching how he could invest and build his own business in networking, which was online. After working as an influencer, he realized it was time to take more risks.

The Road to Success in a Saturated Market

Williams decided that the business he wanted to put his efforts into was skincare. He detected that it was a saturated market, since there are a lot of competitors, and to succeed he would have to do something innovative. This is where we get into the types of innovations.

You don’t always have to innovate to make a better product, this is the worst decision. You can be successful in the beginning, but then everyone is copying your hard-earned product. Keenan realized this and focused his efforts on innovating something that wasn’t being done at the time, innovating in the distribution channels.

The skincare market had left behind a large number of people who needed to access these products through social networks. That innovation in the marketing and distribution channel brought great results to Keenan’s business. Soon his Ko Elixir brand was recognized and growing in popularity among women seeking this type of product.

In the first 6 months, Williams’ business generated one million dollars, and by the end of its first fiscal year, it had a turnover of 2.5 million dollars. This is where we see that great ideas bring great results. Also, there is something very beneficial beyond the idea, because innovating in channels does not mean a major expense, and if they copy you later you can continue to be a leader in your industry, or continue innovating in other areas.

Knowing How to Use the Power of your Brand

As we mentioned at the beginning, before starting his own business, Williams promotes other people’s products. He used his personal brand to publicize and position other people’s businesses and companies to his audience. When he realized that people were following him and coming back to him, he decided to start his own business.

His brand was so well positioned that he used that momentum to achieve success. Being an authority in the industry, he found it easier to reach more and more people, making his company grow by leaps and bounds in a short period. He was challenged to meet the unexpectedly high demand.

Learning how to control his product inventories was difficult since it was not expected to grow so exponentially in the short term.

The lessons we can learn from Williams’ success story are powerful. The main one is about innovation. Knowing how to choose where to innovate in your business is vital, and remember that doing it in products is not always the best idea.

The second lesson, and a very important one, is to know how to use your brand. Understanding the power of networks and knowing how to act on it will lead you to unbeatable results. Always keep these two lessons in mind for your next venture.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: