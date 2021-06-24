Instagram is finally testing the ability to make posts directly from your desktop

First noticed earlier this week, Instagram is rolling out a highly-requested feature that lets users create new posts directly from their desktop browser.

Now, Instagram has confirmed that the feature is currently being tested with select users, in a statement to Engadget. It seems like the number of users is limited, however, as only one of us at KnowTechie had the feature available.

Essentially, the feature works exactly how you’d expect it to. Once on Instagram.com, simply click the Plus icon in the top left corner and upload images from your computer. You can then choose the size, add any filters, and create the text you’ll use for the post.

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

A spokesperson for Instagram tells Engadget, ““We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Honestly, I’m personally glad to see this hopefully come to everyone soon. I’m one of those people that prefer to use my computer during the day and avoid my phone, and being able to get the full experience on Instagram is definitely welcome.

