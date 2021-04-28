Internet connection types: A guide for your business

The Internet has become an integral part of modern business operations. In Australia, 74.1% of the population are internet users as of December 2020, including personal and business users.

Businesses today are extensively being conducted virtually, making a seamless connection with customer bases and stakeholders a necessity. The Internet has also opened up and normalized newer avenues of doing business. Who would have thought in the 80s of transactions happening securely without the buyer and seller coming face-to-face ever!

Having established how the Internet has permeated modern business, let us explore how you can connect your business in Australia with the internet.

The Optical Fibre Network

Internet connection through optical fibre network forms the backbone of Australia’s digital connectivity. The network reaches you through high bandwidth fibre optic cables that are either laid underground or connected through overhead power lines. There are several types of optical fibre networks, including:

• FTTP or Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP)

• FTTC or Fibre-to-the-Curb (FTTC)

• FTTN or Fibre-to-the-Node (FTTN)

• FTTB or Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB)

Available at a speed of up to 100Mbps, the primary advantage of a fibre network is that the internet connection doesn’t weaken over long distances. However, the integration with copper telephone lines, required for all networks other than FTTP, often reduces the strength of the internet signal, hampering the optimality of the connection.

Other technologies used by NBN

NBN uses hybrid technology to connect the nation digitally. Technologies other than optical fibre deployed by NBN are:

• Cable or Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial, a broadband technology offering speeds up to 100Mbps.

• Fixed Wireless connects a few rural areas with connectivity speed up to 50Mbps.

• The NBN also uses internet connectivity through two Sky Muster satellites, typically connecting very few rural locales at a speed of up to 25Mbps.

Internet Connectivity through Telephone Lines

Apart from being integrated with fibre network for internet connectivity, telephone lines are also used in Australia for broadband connection. The internet connection technologies available through the telephone exchanges are:

ADSL and ADSL2+ (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) technologies connect the local telephone exchange with your establishment through conventional copper telephone lines for data transmission. While ADSL has a top speed of 8Mbps, you can garner up to 24Mbps through ADSL2+. Typically in this system, the data speed decreases with increased distance between your location and the telephone exchange.

The dial-up connection also uses telephone connections to connect with the Internet via a modem installed at your location. The connectivity speed is very slow in comparison to fibre connections.

It can be confusing to choose between the available internet connection types that suit your business requirements the best. Answers to simple questions like whether you operate out of a single location, the extent of internet usage required for your operations will help you decide on the right technology to implement. If you are still at a loss, consult an expert who can assess the telecommunication needs of your business and guide you accordingly.

