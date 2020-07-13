IO Scout vs Viral Launch: 2020 Comparison

We explore IO Scout tools for Amazon sellers and Viral Launch, to see which features these two platforms can do for your online Amazon selling business, making your business more streamlined, more cost-effective, find best-selling goods easier, and verify the prime price for your goods to sell.

Taking a closer look at Viral Launch’s features, tips, and tricks to help Amazon sellers take their business to the next level.

We all know that thorough research and investigation is required when it comes to being fundamentally successful on Amazon’s Marketplace. But this task is endless and all-consuming, leaving not much time left to run your business effectively. Here to assist is Viral Launch.

What is Viral Launch?

Viral Launch enables Amazon sellers to be better at Amazon. Some key features:

Amazon Product Research

Amazon Competitor Tracking

Amazon Keyword Research Tool

Listing Analyser

Listing Builder

Also known as Amazon Product Finder on Viral Launch’s platform, this feature enables the searching of unchartered markets to find those best-selling products to sell on Amazon. Full historical and real-time insights are provided to give a thorough overview of price points to consider.

Also known as Competitor Intelligence on Viral Launch’s platform, this tool utilizes reverse ASIN search into your competitors’ data. Gain a comprehensive understanding of your competitors’ keywords, rankings, pricing, reviews, and much, much more.

Accurate data comes direct from Amazon, providing Amazon sellers with precise information on keywords, and suggestions for hidden keywords your competitors are tapping into.

Utilize Viral Launch’s Listing Analyser for meaningful insights and gather data on how to improve your Amazon listings, to drive more traffic, and therefore, more profit.

Check that your Amazon product listings are including those all-important prevalent keywords, that are uniquely linked to your business.

Viral Launch Pricing Plans – how much does Viral Launch cost?

Choose between four pricing plans with Viral Launch.

Beginner

$51 per month (or $42 if you choose to pay annually, offering 2 months’ free)

Free trial offered

Key features of the Viral Launch Beginner Price Plan include:

Discover Item Ideas

Justify Item Ideas

Monitor Best Selling Items (3)

Competitor Intelligence (3 items, US only)

Pro

$85 per month (or $71 if you choose to pay annually, offering 2 months’ free)

Free trial offered

Key features of the Viral Launch Pro Price Plan include:

Discover Item Ideas

Justify Item Ideas

Monitor Best Selling Items (3)

Competitor Intelligence (3 items, US only)

Analysis of ASIN listing (50)

Keyword Rankings Tracked Daily (2,000)

Keyword Rankings Tracked Hourly (30)

Brand Builder

$127 per month (or $106 if you choose to pay annually, offering 2 months’ free)

Free trial offered

Key features of the Viral Launch Brand Builder Price Plan include:

Discover Item Ideas

Justify Item Ideas

Monitor Best Selling Items (100)

Competitor Intelligence (100 items, US only)

Analysis of ASIN listing (100)

Keyword Rankings Tracked Daily (5,000)

Keyword Rankings Tracked Hourly (100)

Kinetic

$199 per month (or $166 if you choose to pay annually, offering 2 months’ free)

Free trial offered

Key features of the Viral Launch Kinetic Price Plan include:

Discover Item Ideas

Justify Item Ideas

Monitor Best Selling Items (250)

Competitor Intelligence (500 items, US only)

Analysis of ASIN listing (100)

Keyword Rankings Tracked Daily (5,000)

Keyword Rankings Tracked Hourly (100)

PPC Insights

Automated PPC Strategies

IO Scout

Offering peace of mind for Amazon sellers, you can take advantage of the free trial for new users. Test it before you devote loads of time to this plan.

And at the current time, IO Scout is offering 25% off all monthly payments.

The three plans, priced accordingly, are:

Startup $29 charged on a monthly basis

25 products tracked in the Product Tracker

25 keywords tracked in the Keyword Tracker

Product Finder

Trends and History

Amazon FBA Calculator

Products Database – 200 million items

Unlimited historical information and analytics

Customer Support

Seller $49 charged on a monthly basis

Chrome Extension

45 products tracked in the Product Tracker

45 keywords tracked in the Keyword Tracker

Product Finder

Trends and History

Amazon FBA Calculator

Sales Estimator

Products Database – 200 million items

Unlimited historical information and analytics

Business $69 charged on a monthly basis

Chrome Extension

85 products tracked in the Product Tracker

85 keywords tracked in the Keyword Tracker

Trends and History

Keyword Research

Sales Analysis

Amazon FBA Calculator

Sales Estimator

Products Database – 200 million items

Unlimited historical information and analytics

IO Scout – The Key Tools include:

Product Finder

Find your next best-sellers using IO Scout’s Product Finder. Seek out those lucrative products with high demand, and low competition to take your Amazon FBA selling business to the next level.

Product Tracker

Use the Product Tracker tool as access to product ideas, and export them to a CSV file with ease. Make light work of your inventory and products by organising them using IO Scout’s Product Tracker. IO Scout’s Product Tracker is updated every single hour of every single day, so your data is always accurate, keeping you ahead of your competition!

Keyword Scout

IO Scout Keyword Scout assists you with a databank of keywords that are super relevant to your online selling business and products. Discover new keywords that will work well for you, and check out the current competition. Use these keywords to create super optimised product listings that will get your products noticed.

Amazon Sales Estimator

Work out the sales on a monthly basis for each selling categorisation.

The Amazon BSR is a vital measurement for Amazon FBA sellers. Get it right on Amazon with your product listings, and your business will be more profitable and successful. Calculations for Amazon BSR is based on categories, and sub-categories, not keywords. The Amazon BSR is a good indicator of product sales and possible product transactions.

Which is the best, IO Scout or Viral Launch?

You’ll find that IO Scout is very similar in its approach to Viral Launch, and the products are not dissimilar. IO Scout offers the appeal of a very competitively priced product, which may appeal to many business owners, and something to bear in mind when choosing between these two platforms.

