iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 could feature a new lock screen and improved notification menu

Unnamed sources from within Apple revealed to Bloomberg that major software updates are coming for both iPhone and iPad. The same source revealed that the updates are planned for devices running on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Some of the new updates will include an improved Lock Screen, new iPad Home Screen, upgrades to notifications, upgrade to privacy protection, etc. The new updates are still in development and go under the codename Sky within the company.

The updates are planned to be presented during the upcoming Worldwide Development Conference scheduled for June 7. However, according to the sources, there is no guarantee whether all planned updates will be part of the new software revamp or not. Furthermore, there might be some other updates added to the mix on top of what they have already mentioned.

One of the most significant updates with iOS 15 for the iPhone will be within the notification preferences section. Users will be able to customize their preferences based on their current status.

The update will bring an entirely revamped notification menu that will allow users to choose if they are sleeping, working, driving, or some other category. Users will be able to access the new notification menu through the updated Lock Screen or alternatively in the Control Panel.

Automatic message replies in iOS 15 will also be part of the new update, according to the report. This is not something completely new. However, this is an update to the existing auto-reply feature, which is available only while driving so far.

The new upgrades to iMessage aim to make it more of a social experience to compete with Facebook’s WhatsApp. However, the work on these features is still in its early stages, so things may change before an official release.

