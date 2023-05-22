Apple
iPhone users: Critical iOS 16.5 patch available, download now
Apple urges iPhone and iPad users to update to iOS 16.5 to protect their devices from security threats.
Apple released iOS 16.5 on May 19, 2023, to patch 39 security vulnerabilities. Yes, 39. That’s a fairly large number, especially given the context relating to 39 things that could have gone wrong but didn’t.
The update includes patches for three actively exploited vulnerabilities, which could have been used to steal data or take control of devices.
Speaking to Forbes, Sean Wright, a security engineer for Apple, said: “Chaining some of these vulnerabilities together could potentially allow an attacker to be able to remotely gain full control of a device”
Apple’s support document lists the three actively exploited vulnerabilities:
CVE-2023-32409 could allow a remote attacker to escape the Web Content security sandbox
CVE-2023-28204, which could disclose sensitive information when processing web content
CVE-2023-32373 could lead to arbitrary code execution using maliciously crafted web content
What devices are affected?
- iPhone 8 and later.
- All iPad Pros devices.
- iPad Air 3rd generation and later.
- iPad 5th generation and later.
- iPad mini 5th generation.
How can hackers use these security issues to target people?
The Web Content security sandbox is a security feature that helps to protect users from malicious web content. By breaking out of the sandbox, an attacker could access the user’s device and steal data or install malware.
Furthermore, disclosing sensitive information could allow attackers to learn about users’ browsing habits or other personal information. Additionally, this information could target the user with phishing attacks or other forms of fraud.
Lastly, arbitrary code execution is a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to run any code on the user’s device.
How can I update to the latest version of iOS?
To update your device, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If you see iOS 16.5 available, tap Download and Install.
You can also follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether it is a minor update or a major one.
Open the Settings app on your iPhone
Then, tap on General
Tap on Software Update
Tap on Download and Install
The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself.
Apple has already released notes for iOS 16.6 beta, so the company is already getting a headstart on the next set of security vulnerabilities. Users can sign up for the beta program for Apple here.
