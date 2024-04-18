iOS 18 tipped to bring new features to Apple’s Notes app

Apple has announced WWDC 2024 for June 10, and if the Cupertino firm sticks to its usual plans, expect iOS 18 announcement at the event.

Although the fated event is still a couple of months away, and Apple is still tight-lipped about it, more and more leaks are coming to light, revealing what to expect.

There have been plenty of claims about Apple AI coming to iOS 18 and macOS 15, and now, according to a recent AppleInsider report, the upcoming update will bring a few notable changes to Apple’s famed Notes app.

Voice Notes and Math Notes coming with iOS 18

Although Apple’s Notes app has a long history, it had a rocky start. The application is available throughout Apple’s ecosystem: iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, and it has become the go-to app for Apple users.

According to the report, the iOS 18 and macOS 15 will add new features to the Notes app, like the ability to embed a voice recording, and new math capabilities are also coming. AppleInsider states,

Recordings made within the app get embedded within individual notes, meaning that users will have the option to include additional text or images alongside their audio recordings.

The outlet further explains some potential cases where the new ability will be helpful.

For example, in a classroom, students can record lectures and add images of the whiteboard alongside their notes. Everything will sync via the cloud, keeping every detail in a single place. The same is applicable to business meetings.

Another new feature, “Math Notes,” will bridge a connection with the Calculator app, allowing users to integrate information from the Calculator to the Notes app. The report explains,

Though it remains incomplete at press time, the update is likely to usher in support for displaying proper mathematical notation, an essential shorthand for academic, science, and engineering applications.



Users will be able to open Math Notes from the Calculator app through a dedicated option or button, allowing for quick and easy navigation. The exact implementation of this new feature, however, remains to be seen.

While we don’t have all the information, the new features seem to make the Notes app more convenient for students and corporate employees.

Either way, we likely won’t have to wait too long for the complete details, as Apple is expected to preview the iOS 18 alongside its iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro operating systems at the coming WWDC 2024.

While the first developer beta is expected on the same day, the public release will happen in September.

