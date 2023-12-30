Microsoft’s AI Copilot takes flight on iOS

iPhone users, your smartphone just got significantly smarter.

Microsoft is rolling out its AI-powered Copilot app on the iOS platform, hot on the heels of its Android debut just earlier this week. The app is available for both IOS and iPadOS.

This means iPhone and iPad users can now tap into the brains of GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and greatest language model, and DALL-E 3, the text-to-image generator that’s been turning heads.

The app is a game-changer for anyone who wants to ask questions, draft emails, or summon images from thin air, all without parting with a penny for a subscription.

Image: KnowTechie

What’s the Buzz?

The social media hive is buzzing. Die-hard techies and casual tweeters alike are chiming in with both kudos and concerns.

While many are applauding the no-cost access to GPT-4, privacy-focused folks are raising eyebrows at the data collection detailed on the App Store listing.

Location, contacts, and usage data? That’s a hefty treasure trove of info linked to your digital footprint.

The Flip Side

But not all that glitters is gold. There’s chatter about potential pitfalls, like the ones Rob Kerr mentions on his AI blog.

He’s put the app through its paces, comparing Copilot’s Android interface to Bing’s iOS integration. The verdict?

It’s a solid offering, but he’s keeping a keen eye on the nuances, like response embellishments and how the AI handles image generation.

Controversy in Code

Image; KnowTechie

And then there’s the dark cloud of controversy. Windows Central dropped the bomb about Microsoft testing Copilot integration in Windows 11’s ALT+TAB interface.

The Register went deep on a lawsuit alleging Copilot’s using code from GitHub repos without proper credit. Plus, small businesses and MSPs are venting on Reddit about being left out in the cold due to Microsoft’s licensing threshold.

So, what’s the takeaway?

Microsoft’s Copilot is a bold step into AI-assisted living. It’s a free pass to the cutting edge of technology for anyone with an Apple device.

But, as with all tech leaps, it pays to look before you leap. Questions of privacy, intellectual property, and access are in the air, and they’re as thorny as a rose bush.

Representatives for Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news