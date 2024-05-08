Apple launched new iPads yesterday, and while the presentation was brief, it was one of the most impactful in years.

The iPad Air now comes in two sizes, 11 and 13 inches, powered by the M2 chip. The base model also comes with double the storage at 128GB.

Apple also launched iPad Pro models with OLED panels and equipped them with the M4 chip, the first time it has used the new M-chip in an iPad before a MacBook.

Let’s dive into what else is new on the iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) $599.00 The iPad Air now comes with the M2 chip, and the front camera is moved to the long edge for better video calls when in landscape mode. It also has twice the storage on the base model, now at 128GB. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The new 13-inch iPad Air with an M2 chip is available at $799

Image: KnowTechie

Apple’s iPad Air lineup now consists of two variants: an 11-inch and a 13-inch model. iPad Air fans finally have a second-size option, like the iPad Pro and the base-model iPad.

Both 2024 iPad Air variants come equipped with the M2 chip and are available in four color options: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) $799.00 The iPad Air now has a larger 13-inch variant for those who want a larger tablet screen without the premium price of the Pro models. What We Like: Powerful M2 processor

Selfie camera moved to long edge for better video calls

Double the base storage at 128GB What We Didn't Like: Touch ID still being used Best Buy Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The price starts at $599 for the 11-inch model, and you have to pay $799 for the new 13-inch model—they’re available to order on Apple’s website.

The design remains the same, and the new iPad Airs have the same front-facing 12MP camera and a 12MP camera on the back.

Image: Apple

A minor but impactful change is that the front-facing camera is now on the side of the screen instead of the top. That’s perfect for video conferencing using the Magic Keyboard or other stand.

Another significant change is that iPad Air’s base model now has 128GB of storage, double that of the previous generation. However, it still uses the Touch ID on the power button.

In addition, both new iPad Airs can use Apple’s existing Magic Keyboard accessories and support for the Apple Pencil Hover feature, which was previously exclusive to the iPad Pro.

So, if you want a bigger Apple tablet, you can now do it without paying the hefty premium dedicated to the “Pro” models.

Are you picking up the new iPad Air? Prefer the 11-inch or 13-inch size? Drop us a line in the comments below, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news