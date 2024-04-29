iPhone 14 for only $5.99/month? Yes, please! – no strings attached

Brace yourselves because AT&T is throwing down an offer that sounds almost too good to be true.

For as little as $5.99 per month, you can get your hands on a brand-spanking-new iPhone 14. And get this—no need to trade in your current phone.

That’s right, snag the sleek iPhone 14 (128GB) without parting with your old device. Simply hop on one of AT&T’s eligible unlimited plans, and this beauty is yours.

Grab this iPhone 14 for just $5.99 a month. No trade-in required 5.0 Snag an iPhone 14 for just $5.99 a month. This deal is definitely a steal. The iPhone 14 features advanced technology, including upgraded cameras, enhanced performance, and a sleek design. What We Like: Vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display: see everything in high resolution.

Improved Main camera: great snaps, no matter the lighting.

Seamless user experience: Intuitive interface.

Reliable ecosystem: Seamless connectivity with Apple devices. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The price? Just $5.99 a month after credits. Check out the deal right here.

But hold on; let’s talk about the details. This isn’t just any plan. You must pick or upgrade to one of the qualifying unlimited plans. Remember, if the network gets jam-packed, AT&T might slow things down a smidge.

And while this offer lasts, it’s not forever. It’s strictly a limited-time gig, varying by device and model.

‘For more on what makes the iPhone 14 worthwhile, head over here and get the full scoop.

So, is this the deal of the century? It might just be. Whether upgrading or itching for the latest tech, AT&T’s got you covered. Minimal commitment upfront, maximum tech in your pocket.

Don’t sleep on this one, folks!

Grab this iPhone 14 for just $5.99 a month. No trade-in required 5.0 Snag an iPhone 14 for just $5.99 a month. This deal is definitely a steal. The iPhone 14 features advanced technology, including upgraded cameras, enhanced performance, and a sleek design. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news