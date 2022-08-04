New rumor says the iPhone 14 will set you back $799

Rumored pricing for the iPhone 14 range shows that the base model won’t get an increase this year and maintain its price of $799.

That’s the best pricing news we could hope for in a time of economic uncertainty with supply chain issues everywhere.

The rumor comes from the Korean blogging site Naver, and a user called yeux1122. They cite “major US financial institutions” as their source.

We’ve gone ahead and translated that rumor, which you can find below:

“Considering the global mobile phone market stagnation and demand decline, the key to increasing users’ purchasing desire is the entry price, so the price of the basic model is frozen despite some price increase factors.



Therefore, Apple’s iPhone 14 base model is expected to launch for $799.”

(please excuse any translation issues as the blog is written in Korean)

​That’s good news if true. The base model iPhone 13 currently outsells any other iPhone model by a vast amount.

In Q1 of 2022, the iPhone 13 had 38 percent of all iPhone sales, which translates to nearly 54 percent of all iPhone 13 model sales.

Of course, this is still a rumor from a source that we’ve not seen be accurate yet. Their rumor of an “iPad mini Pro” from last year didn’t pan out. We’ll have to wait to see if another tip about the iPhone 14 Max name will come true.

That said, we think this tip will come true. It’s not likely that Apple will inflate the price of the base iPhone 14 model. It’s more likely that the price of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will increase.

An earlier leak from January thinks a $100 price increase on the Pro models is coming, and we agree.

