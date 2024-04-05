Leaked iPhone 16 dummy units show multiple design changes

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in its usual time in September, so we are still a few months away. However, leaks have started pouring in, and the new one reveals dummy units of the entire iPhone 16 lineup, showcasing the new changes.

The leak comes from tipster Sonny Dickson, who has shared the images of the dummy units of the iPhone 16 series on his X/Twiter account.

All four iPhone 16 models to sport the action button and the new capture button

Image: Sonny Dickson on X/Twitter

The leaked images of the dummy units aptly portray the changes coming to the unreleased iPhone 16 series.

The vanilla iPhone 16 and the 16 Plus surely give the iPhone X vibes. The position of the rear cameras has changed to a vertical alignment, likely to make the standard units capable of shooting spatial videos for the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple may trim down the camera island in the future. However, we don’t see how they will achieve that.

While you may not see it at first glance, the “Pro” models are slightly larger. The leak may not say it, but the 16 Pro could sport a 6.3-inch display, bumped up from 6.1-inch and the 16 Pro Max could have a 6.9-inch screen upped from 6.7-inch.

In addition, the sides of the dummy units showcase the most significant changes.

The Action Button appears to have expanded to the standard iPhone models, which was previously exclusive to the “Pro” models, and all four iPhone models have a new Capture button below the power button.

Lastly, the Pro iPhone models seem to have more protruding camera bumps. While we may be wrong, Apple has been adding better camera hardware to the Pro models for the last few years.

