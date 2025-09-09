Apple has actually listened to our battery gripes. The iPhone 17 is here, and it’s packing a battery that doesn’t die before your workday does. We’re talking 30 hours of video playback.

That’s a full 8 hours more than last year’s iPhone 16, which means you can binge an entire season of your favorite show and still have some juice left for doom-scrolling.

But the upgrades don’t stop at battery life. Apple finally upsized the display to 6.3 inches and threw in a silky-smooth 120Hz ProMotion panel.

The refresh rate can drop all the way down to 1Hz when you’re reading or staring blankly at your notifications, so you’ll save even more battery.

Oh, and it’s 3,000 nits bright—so next time you’re in an outdoor meeting pretending to take notes, your screen will still be visible. No more squinting.

Image: KnowTechie

Under the hood, the new A19 chip is built on a 3nm process, with a beefy 16-core neural engine for all your AI-powered needs (even if that’s just making your selfies look better).

Speaking of selfies, the front camera jumped from 12MP to 18MP—perfect for those who take their thirst traps seriously.

On the back, you’ll find the new Dual Fusion camera system. Both the main and ultrawide cameras use shiny new 48MP sensors, so your lunch can look as good as possible in those Instagram stories.

Perhaps the biggest surprise? Apple doubled the base storage to 256GB—all while keeping the starting price at $799. Either Tim Cook is feeling generous or someone at Apple got spooked by all those Android flagships.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 open on September 12th, with the phones arriving in stores (and on your doorstep) on September 19th. Color options include black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

If you’ve been waiting for a real reason to upgrade (or just want a phone that actually lasts all day), this is probably it.

What do you think about the iPhone 17’s massive battery upgrade and all the new features? Is this finally the iPhone you’ve been waiting for, or are you still holding out for more? Drop your thoughts in the comments below