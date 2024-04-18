iPhone 17 Plus may get a smaller display than the 16 Plus

iPhone 16 launch is only months away, and we are finally getting hints about what Apple plans to do with the 2025 iPhone 17 series.

According to the latest report from display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 17 series will include a new display size, specifically the iPhone 17 Plus.

The analyst has shared the information in a subscribers-only post on X/Twitter. He notes the iPhone 17 Plus will be somewhere between the current standard/Pro and Pro Max/Plus—anywhere between 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

Big changes are coming to iPhone 17 Plus’s display

Image: Apple

The current generation iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, features only two display sizes: 6.1 inches for the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches for the Plus and Pro Max models.

According to Young’s new prediction, it seems Apple is trying to diversify its display size in the lineup, which is especially good news for folks who don’t like holding massive 6.7-inch handsets.

While Young has an accurate track record regarding display-related leaks, the leaker only gave vague information, simply implying that the iPhone 17 Plus’s display size will fall between the vanilla iPhone 17 / iPhone 17 Pro and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, this isn’t the only change coming to the iPhone 17 series’ displays. Previous reports have claimed Apple may equip all the iPhone 17 models with the LTPO OLED panels.

This means a 120Hz refresh rate(Pro-Motion) for the standard iPhone 17 models, which is currently exclusive to the Pro iPhone models.

Either way, the iPhone 17 is still pretty far away, but the iPhone 16 is just around the corner. Rumors suggest the “Pro” iPhone 16 models are getting bigger: 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

