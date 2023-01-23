iPhone 15: News, rumors, leaks, pricing, and release date

Apple has released the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, but tech doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

The development of next year’s iPhone 15 is likely underway, and we’ve been hearing predictions and rumors about its capabilities.

Some of these are significant changes, like the form the charging and data port will take. Others are not so big, but this will mean Apple is less reliant on one other company for parts.

A year is a long time in tech, so take any of these predictions with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, here’s everything we’ve heard about the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 will likely be released in September 2023.

Apple likes to hold the iPhone event on the second Tuesday in September, and we see no reason they will change things.

The world is still in turmoil; that date could be wishful thinking.

Between supply chain issues, the war in Europe, and the coronavirus and its variants, it’s hard to forecast tech releases.

How much is the iPhone 15?

At present, there is no official pricing on the iPhone 15. That said, many reports have started to speculate on pricing.

The iPhone 14 range starts at $799 and goes up to $1199 for the 14 Pro Max. We can’t see Apple increasing the price of the base iPhone 15.

Another $100 hike would make it $899, closer to its Android competition’s “Pro” models.

The Pro models might be another story. Apple is trying hard to differentiate the two tiers of iPhones.

A rumor says the Pro Max will get a periscope zoom lens. That will increase the price to build, and Apple will pass that on to the consumer.

There could also be an increase to a 2TB storage tier for the Pro models. That could mean a $2,000 iPhone Pro Max.

As of 1/10/2023, a new leak from LeaksApplePro says that iPhone 15 Ultra will “aggressively” price the higher-end iPhone 15 models.

Without additional context, that’s probably a given. Inflation is one factor, as are ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The same leaker said that the iPhone 15 Ultra (the renaming of the iPhone 14 Pro Max) would come with a titanium case.

If so, titanium is more expensive to buy and machine than the stainless steel used on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

UPDATE 12/28/2022: New reports from mostly-reliable leakers say that Apple is considering lowering the price of the iPhone 15 Plus due to low interest. Currently, its higher price without the Pro features isn’t enticing to consumers.

What design changes does Apple have in store?

The biggest expected change is the move to USB-C. When Apple released the Lightning port with the iPhone 5, it promised a decade of support.

That decade ends this year, but that’s not the only reason for the change.

The European Union’s new law makes USB-C the only acceptable plug for smartphones. This goes into effect in 2024.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the USB-C iPhones are already in the testing stages. Apple is also working on an adapter to allow existing Lightning accessories to work with USB-C.

USB-C was confirmed by Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, on October 27. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, he said that the EU mandate means USB-C is coming.

New iPhone shape?

According to multiple reports, Apple is currently finalizing the design of the iPhone 15.

Some reports believe that the design will continue with the squared-off edges. Other reports point to a more rounded design.

Well I have the result for the display design of the iPhone 15 series.

– all iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series

– pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

ShrimpApplePro, a notorious Apple leaker, recently revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro/Ultra could feature thinner bezels and curved edges while maintaining a flat display.

Faster speeds are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models

Another supply chain analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo says while all iPhone 15 models will get USB-C, only two will get faster speeds.

His latest survey says that USB 3.2 (or possibly USB 4/Thunderbolt) will come to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The base iPhone 15 will still use the USB 2.0 speeds from the current, Lightning-equipped iPhones. That would further differentiate the Pro models as a tool for professional use.

New, high-end iPhones could scrap the physical buttons

A new supply chain analysis says that the two “high-end iPhones” for 2023 won’t have physical power or volume buttons.

(1/6)

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

Instead, they’ll have solid-state buttons powered by two Taptic Engines to make it feel like the user has pressed a button.

That will feel like mini MacBook touchpads, which also use Taptic feedback to make it feel like the touchpad moves when pressed.

An earlier analyst note thought Touch ID could be coming back as an under-screen fingerprint reader.

A new analysis says not to expect it for the iPhone 15 but maybe for the 2025 models.

Speaking of Face ID, Ming-Chi Kuo says that at least one iPhone 15 model will get an under-display Face ID.

Korean website The Elec agrees, but they said both iPhone 15 Pro models would get the new sensors.

If so, that would mean that the iPhone 15 Pro could have a seamless screen or a single-hole punch for the selfie camera.

Apple may have an under-screen camera in development that could be used in a future iPhone.

Display changes

Ross Young, an analyst for all things display-based, has an interesting nugget of information. Dynamic Island will be on all iPhone 15 models.

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

That change makes the iPhone 14 the last model with a display notch.

UPDATE 1/9/2023: In addition to Ross Young’s initial report, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also reports that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island.

Just don’t expect ProMotion or Always-On Display to feature on the base iPhone models. Young thinks those will still stay on the Pro line.

A report from Korean site The Elec says

iPhone 15 cameras

Ming-chi Kuo has now stated that he doesn’t believe the iPhone 15 Pro will get an “8P” lens. This 8-element plastic lens would technically allow for better pictures.

The big rumor around the iPhone 15 cameras is a dedicated periscope zoom lens. Only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get this lens, which will feature a 5-6x optical zoom.

That’s according to the ever-accurate Ming-Chi Kuo, who says both Pro models will get it the year after.

Another recent report from Nikkei speaks of a partnership between Sony and Apple for new sensors on iPhone 15 cameras.

Sony will supply Apple with its advanced image sensor with double the saturation signal level of conventional sensors.

That allows the sensors to capture more light, reducing underexposure and overexposure.

For example, the sensors should allow the cameras to take clear images of a person’s face, even with a strong backlight.

UPDATE 1/3/2023: In a new report from analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could see the addition of a 48MP rear camera to mirror the Pro models.

Other rumors

Another report from the usually-correct analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s latest chips will only be used in the Pro models from now on. If so, that will be the same for the iPhone 15.

TSMC plans to start production of its 3nm chips later this year. Out of Apple’s chips, that includes the M3 Mac chips and the A17 for the iPhone 15 range.

We’re also expecting to see Apple’s own 5G modem in 2023. After buying Intel’s modem division, Apple has been having issues getting the technology to its standards.

Next year could be the first time an iPhone doesn’t have a Qualcomm 5G modem.

A titanium iPhone?

Another leak from the LeaksApplePro Twitter account claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be made out of titanium instead of stainless steel.

That could mean a pretty hefty price tag for the iPhone 15 Ultra, as titanium is much more expensive than stainless steel.

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be made out of titanium. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) October 20, 2022

Another leaker, ShrimpApplePro, backs up the titanium frame rumors. They didn’t specify if it’s for the base, Pro, or potential Ultra version of the iPhone 15.

So the new iPhone 15

From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore.

The material also will be titanium.

Still very early to take it as it is. pic.twitter.com/hbdCKUhVP9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 20, 2022

Their leak also says that the squared-off back corners will be more rounded, while the iPhone 15 will still use back glass. This will make it echo the current MacBook shape.

We’ve also heard rumors of a foldable iPhone for years now. If those early predictions are true, 2023 is the year Apple puts out its first foldable.

The rumors and other information we’ve seen paint a picture of two classes of iPhone users.

Those who want the base model for everyday tasks and those who want the higher specifications and features of the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 will further cement that link, differentiating from what we know about the iPhone 14 range. We’ll keep updating this article as new rumors and leaks come in.

