iPhone users: Do yourself a favor and buy this 64GB flash drive. Right now it’s down to just $21

If your iPhone or iPad is filled to the brim with photos and videos and running out of storage space, drop what you’re doing right now and check out this deal Amazon has to offer. For a limited time, you can get this 64GB Sandisk iXpand flash drive for just $21. It typically sells for $30.

This flash drive is the perfect companion for your iPhone. With it, you can free up space on your iPhone, back up your camera roll, and even watch videos straight from the drive. The flexible Lightning connector works with most cases and the USB 3.0 connector plugs into your Mac computer or PC, making file transfers quick and easy. The drive also includes password-protection software to keep your sensitive files secure across your devices

For just $21, this is an incredible deal. And if you’re someone who keeps complaining about not wanting to fork money over for their iCloud storage options, then this is your next best bet. Seriously, every iPhone and iPad user should have one of these. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.