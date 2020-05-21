iPhone users: Download iOS 13.5 right now – unlocking your phone with a face mask just got easier

If you’re an iPhone user, you may have experienced frustration lately while trying to use Face ID to unlock your phone while wearing a face mask. The newest update for iOS will reduce your frustration levels, by showing the passcode screen if your phone detects you are wearing a mask. Fantastic.

We can confirm that the update works as intended, tested with a cloth mask, and with our mouth obscured by a hand. Instead of pausing on the Face ID unlock screen waiting fo the passcode screen to pop up, the passcode screen is shown immediately.

Will this just be a temporary measure until Apple figures out how to make Face ID work with face masks? After all, we’re going to need to wear them for some time, and with the removal of Touch ID on most newer iPhones, Face ID is the preferred unlock method.

How to download the new iOS 13.5 update

To get the new update, make sure you head to Settings > General > Software Update and check for updates. Once updated, it’ll show iOS 13.5 on the same screen, like below.

The updates in iOS 13.5 also include Apple’s coronavirus contact tracing API that was created in partnership with Google. Don’t go looking for a toggle switch just yet, as unless you have a contact tracing app installed on your phone – it won’t be active.

Have you downloaded the new iOS update? If not, what are you waiting for? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

