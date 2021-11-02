iPhone 13s are in such high demand that Apple has cut back on iPad production

The chip shortage strikes again. According to a new report from Nikkei, Apple is currently in the process of cutting its iPad production by 50% as it attempts to meet demands for the new iPhone 13.

In addition, Apple seems to be reallocating parts from older iPhone models to the latest model. Because the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are new and shiny, demand for them is at its highest right now.

Nikkei reports that Apple expects higher sales for the iPhone 13 this holiday season, as well, so as the company works around chip shortage issues, it means some iPad models, like the iPad mini, might be in shorter supply.

Brady Wang, a tech analyst with Counterpoint Research, tells Nikkei:

“The scale of iPhone shipments of around 200 million units a year is much bigger than that of iPads. Apple’s most important and critical ecosystems are all surrounding iPhones, its iconic product. To add one more point, iPads do not have that strong seasonality like its flagship iPhones, which are always launched in autumn.”

Apple came out swinging this year with new products, from the iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 to the new iPad mini. There’s also the new MacBook Pro, which is already experiencing slight delivery delays.

If you were planning on getting some new Apple products this year, definitely accept that there might be some delays. Oh, and remember, don’t buy Apple’s $19 polishing cloth.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: