iRobot’s Roomba i7+ robot vac charges and empties itself when its done – right now it’s just $700
If this is too rich for your blood, the robot itself is on sale for $500
There’s a lot of robot vacs out there, but if you’re looking for the best, iRobot is usually the most obvious choice. And if you’re looking for the best of the best, the i7+ is where it’s at. And right now, it’s just $700. It usually sells for $1,000.
This robot vac does everything. It charges itself when it’s running low on battery. It empties the dust bin when it’s done with a job. You can even have it clean a specific room on command. Not to mention, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features. Be sure to check out the product page for the full suite of features.
We love this thing. Seriously. Kevin reviewed it a while back, and he still doesn’t shut up about the thing. We know it’s not cheap, but in the long run, it’s so much worth it. If you don’t need the self-disposing base, the robot itself is on sale right now for $500.
