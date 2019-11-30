Is a gaming PC worth it? Here’s why you should build your own

Gamers have plenty of choices to pursue their hobby between PCs, mobile devices, and three major consoles per generation. It’s generally accepted that high-end PCs are superior options when it comes to graphics and performance, but consoles make strong arguments with cheaper prices and exclusives. Many gamers are frightened away from PC gaming due to perceived higher costs or added complexity, but the truth is that it doesn’t have to be difficult nor incredibly expensive to own a high-end gaming PC.

It may seem difficult to build a PC, but with so many detailed guides out there, most people who can follow instructions and use a few simple tools can handle it. Whether you’re moving from console to PC or just thinking of going all-in on the most advanced parts for the first time, building your own PC can be a life-changing experience. What’s more, there are plenty of reasons to do it.

Basic PC Advantages

As any PC gamer is likely to tell you, the benefits of PC gaming could be its own piece and then some, but here are some basics. PC games tend to be significantly cheaper than console games. This is largely due to developers having more freedom and PC operating systems just being easier to design for. Also, unlike some consoles in the past, PCs are fully backward compatible. With the right settings and patches, you can play all your favorite games across the eras.

Another huge advantage for PCs is that you can upgrade their hardware when you need to instead of having to replace the entire unit. Upgrade your graphics card if you want to play more demanding games, or replace a processor if your current one burns out. Parts for PCs are generally less pricey than console parts, and that’s if you can even find certain console parts at all.

Then there’s the big one: Mods. PC games can be modified to play differently than usual. Players can create new game modes, new maps, and more through the ability to edit a game’s files. Entire gaming communities are built around this concept, and it’s basically exclusive to PC.

PC Building Is Affordable

Contrary to popular beliefs about gaming PCs being pricey, building your own can be quite cost-effective. Entry-level gaming PCs (meaning on par with consoles) can be built for between $300-$400, and PCs that can greatly outperform any console model and display games at higher resolutions can be built for as low as $800. In general, the more you’re willing to spend, the better performance you’ll get. Buying a pre-built PC with the best hardware will almost always run you significantly more than if you had assembled it yourself.

Building Allows for Customization

Building your own PC not only allows you to choose all of its components, but you’ll also decide on the case that houses everything. This is important, as you can actually pick one that allows more room for better cable management. Some cases have slots for additional fans, so you’ll have superior cooling options compared to a premade PC. You’ll also only be installing the things you actually want, so you won’t have to worry about bloatware like with a pre-built PC.

PC Building Is a Useful Skill

Building your own PC gives you a much greater than average understanding of how these machines work, which is the knowledge that can easily be handy later in life. If your PC has problems, you’ll likely know how to fix it or what parts to replace. The same goes for PCs owned by friends and family. You’ll likely save yourself and others a great deal of money over the years, not to mention headaches.

