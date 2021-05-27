Is DnD 5E the game for you? Here’s how to find out

DnD is experiencing a wave of popularity and has more players than ever before. From gaining mainstream attention through ‘Stranger Things’ and the success of the latest edition of the game (5E), there was never a better time to start playing Dungeons and Dragons. However, the stigma and ‘nerdy’ stereotype can still be off-putting, or maybe a lack of experience in Role Playing Games makes you hesitant so we want to help you decide, is DnD 5E the game for you?

What to Expect

Dungeons and Dragons is essentially a group storytelling game. With one player, the Dungeon Master (DM) preparing the story or adventure, while the other players choose their characters and their properties and work together to complete the story or achieve the goals of the quest. Games can continue over many sessions, even years, with the character improving their stats, knowledge, and experience with each encounter.

It can be played with just a few friends around a table at home. Stories can vary as much as the players and characters in them, and with the rules and mechanics set for the world, you can create your story in an immersive universe, with no end to the storytelling magic you can create.

Even though the DM referees the game and creates the narrative, it is the players who choose what they want to do and how to react to each situation. It creates a game that can be compelling but unexpected, and the rolls of the dice will determine whether you fail or succeed with your chosen path, and what can happen in your story.

How To Get Started

With most of the narrative and gameplay being set by the Dm and the players, what is it you need to get started? The dice used in DnD are both iconic and key to the game. In each turn, you take you will be faced with a scenario in which you have to make a choice. You have to roll one of the 7 polyhedral dice to see the outcome. You have different weapons, skills, and spells which require different dice, which allows for a great balance of tactics and chance.

The Handbook

The DnD Players Handbook and the Dungeons Masters guide are the sacred texts of DnD, with 5E being the most popular version ever. These books contain everything you need to know to be a player in the world, or what you need to be a great DM.

It can be difficult for first-time platers to find an experienced DM, so there is a DnD starter set that includes some pre-written beginner stories you can follow and gives tips and hints to help you create your own story the next time around. It can serve as a tutorial for those who don’t have a teacher to guide them through the dark.

Learning The Rules

Learning the rules can be a daunting task when first looking at the player handbooks, however, you don’t have to know all of them when first starting the game you can start playing with just a loose grasp on the mechanics. The Dm serves as a referee and can help guide new players through their first game, they should give you the information you need to play at each section of the game. Aside from the rules and the narrative, it is your role-playing and creativity that brings the story to life, the rules are there just to help you play the gamer. If something comes up that the Dm or the players don’t know the rules for, it only takes a few minutes to find it in the handbook, or, with a bit of intuitive on the fly gaming, you can make up your own rules for an obscure situation, in this send, the rule book its self is just a guide.

Creating Your Character

Creating and improving your character is one of the most appealing aspects of DnD. Before you start playing you craft your character with a mix of the game’s guidelines, luck of the dice, and your creation. You can choose from a number of races with different characteristics, choose a class or ‘focus’ for your character ie; are they tank-like warriors or a sneaky scout, a magic-user or a healer, and choose your equipment, with limited strength, what can you carry? Weapons, potions, supplies, and tools, pick wisely so that you are not caught short or wasting space. You then roll the dice to determine your ability scores including stats like strength, wisdom & charisma to see what your character’s strengths and weaknesses will be. Then you must give your character a personality, from name and background to behavior and looks, you determine the personality traits that make your character unique. Finally working as a team, your character will need a role, so you must discuss with your fellow players who is most suitable for what roles and how they can best benefit the team. Once your team is picked and packed it’s time to set out on your quest.

Getting Together With Your Friends

What often goes overlooked when talking about DnD is the social side of this group game. Too often it is seen as a past-time for nerds sitting in a basement pretending it’s a dungeon, but now more than ever, getting together with friends with a shared interest in something dynamic and creative is what many of us need in our lives. The last few years have changed the way we interact with each other. Online gaming has become a huge industry, but in its shadow, online role-play gaming is also growing and has found a huge new audience in recent times. With online communication more effective and accessible than ever before, it’s no longer necessary to meet in person or to find a group of established players. Finding other players online or connecting with your existing friends across countries and continents had never been easier, with a potential 40million players to connect with, you have a huge role-playing universe at your fingertips.

DnD is definitely not for everybody, but it certainly has a broader appeal than you may imagine. If you never play, you will never know, so the best advice is to give it a go. Try to leave any preconceptions at home and let yourself immerse and enjoy the world of role-playing games. With DnD 5E gaining more popularity every day, why don’t you get involved and become a new character in the world’s biggest group storytelling game?

